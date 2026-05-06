Joe McCann, the fiancée of lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae, or Ashly Robinson finally broke his silence since the untimely death of the 31-year-old. This was not long after the 45-year-old spoke to authorities as a witness. McCann is not suspected of any wrongdoing as of this writing.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, McCann detailed how devastated he was at losing his close friend, confidant and fiancée. Being a parent himself, he knew what the parents of Ashly Jenae were going through and ended it by revealing Ashly Jenae looked forward to being a mother and raising a family.

'There are no adequate words to describe the total devastation, emptiness, and shock I feel after losing my best friend, confidante and fiancée, Ashly Jenae Robinson,' McCann wrote via TMZ. 'What Ashly desired most was to become a mother and to raise a family together. There is no question that she would have been an amazing mum,' he added.

All Is Not Well With McCann, Ashlee Jenae's Family

So far, an investigation into the mysterious death of Ashlee Jenae continues. The family of the lifestyle influencer awaits the official medical examination report to find out the actual cause of death of the 31-year-old.

The body of Ashlee Jenae was returned to her family a week ago and her funeral took place on 5 May in New Jersey. It was held at the Second Baptist Church in Paulsboro with family and friends present.

Noticeably absent was McCann. He was not among those present at the funeral, reportedly because he was barred from being there by Ashlee Jenae's family. Both camps have not spoken since the death of Robinson, Complex.com reported.

Although the reason behind not allowing McCann attend the funeral is unknown, it appears they feel that the 45-year-old had shortcomings in the matter, particularly the part about looking after the 31-year-old's welfare.

However, that may not include blaming McCann for Ashlee Jenae's death. So far, nothing concrete tying McCann to the death of the influencer has been found.

Dispute Before Incident May Change Ashlee Jenae Narrative

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It was previously reported here on IBT UK that all seemed well between Ashlee and Joe before the shocking turn of events. They were celebrating Robinsons's 31st birthday and after officially being engaged.

However, it seems that there was something missing in the timeline before Ashlee Jenae's death. Zanzibar authorities claim that both had a dispute days before the incident.

The argument was so bad that hotel personnel allegedly had to move McCann and Robinson into separate rooms, allegedly for the safety of each other.

That added information could be detrimental to the investigation. But the fact that both were in separate rooms suggests that Ashlee Jenae could have died possibly by suicide.

But seeing how the two were enjoying their trip, it is possible that Robinson resorted to taking her own life because of something McCann said or did. This remains inconclusive and can only be answered once the medical report is officially out.

However, that information may also be part of the reason why the family of the influencer is distancing themselves from McCann. If Ashlee Jenae did take her life, it was because of something heartbreaking – one that can only be traced back to McCann unless proven otherwise.