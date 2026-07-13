An eyewitness has described how a 21‑year‑old suspect hid behind a wall in the middle of a gunfight with officers outside Wilson County Courthouse on Monday morning, in an attack that left a 19‑year‑old woman in critical condition and wounded two law enforcement officers.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Karim Mustafa, was arrested shortly after the 10.40am incident in downtown Wilson and now faces charges including attempted first‑degree murder.

The shooting is believed to be linked to the fatal shooting of a teenager three weeks ago. Wilson Police Department officials said the 19‑year‑old woman shot outside the courthouse is directly related to the murder suspect in that earlier investigation.

Bystander Describes Suspect Hiding Behind Wall During Gunfire

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The sudden gunfire outside the courthouse sent people running for cover. Bobby Jenkins, a bystander at the scene, said he saw the suspect exchanging fire with responding officers before trying to hide from advancing police.

Jenkins said the gunman moved through the area while firing his weapon. 'I see this guy running through the parking lot firing a gun,' Jenkins told local reporters, as law enforcement converged on the scene.

In his account, Jenkins said the gunman tried to avoid arrest by ducking out of sight. 'He jumps the wall, and another bends down here and actually hides behind the wall,' Jenkins recalled. 'So everybody's looking for him, but nobody can find him.'

He said the pause was brief. 'Then, he finally comes across the wall to get back on the street and start firing shots again at the police officer,' Jenkins added.

Victims And Law Enforcement Response

The exchange of gunfire left one civilian and two officers injured. The 19‑year‑old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

A Wilson police officer and a Wilson County deputy also sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

Medical staff transported the Wilson police officer to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment. Officials said the officer is expected to recover from the injuries.

Details of the wounded deputy's condition have not been widely released, although both officers were hurt during the wider exchange of gunfire as police worked to secure the area.

Officers located the 21‑year‑old suspect a short distance from the courthouse and took him into custody after securing the downtown perimeter.

🚨 #BREAKING: THERE HAS BEEN ANOTHER SH00TING AT COURTHOUSE IN NORTH CAROLINA!!!!!



A WOMAN WALKED OUT OF THE WILSON COUNTY NC COURTHOUSE AND WAS AMBUSHED AND THEN ALLEGEDLY SH0T BY A BLACK MALE 6 TIMES ON THE STEPS OF THE COURT HOUSE.



A POLICE OFFICER HAS ALSO BEEN SH0T!!!! pic.twitter.com/hFDwB6QG9p — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 13, 2026

Multi‑Agency Investigation Under Way

Because the shooting took place on county property, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office is leading the inquiry into the initial incident at the courthouse.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has opened a parallel investigation. Under standard procedures, state agents will review the officer‑involved gunfire to confirm that departmental and legal guidelines were followed.

Mustafa remains in custody facing multiple charges, with attempted first‑degree murder among the offences listed. Investigators are continuing to examine possible links between Monday's shooting and the killing of a teenager three weeks ago.

Wilson Police Department officials have asked anyone with information to contact the department's main line or Crime Stoppers to assist with the ongoing investigation.