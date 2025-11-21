Nicole Kidman is said to be relying intensely on her long-time friend Deborra-Lee Furness as she navigates her reported split from husband Keith Urban.

According to insiders, the actress has turned to Furness for emotional grounding during what they describe as one of the most challenging periods of her personal life.

Sources claim their friendship has entered a 'very raw, very real' chapter, strengthened by shared experience, trust and the pain of high-profile heartbreak.

Furness, who finalised her own public divorce from Hugh Jackman last year, has reportedly become a steadying presence as Kidman deals with grief, scrutiny and uncertainty.

A Friendship Rooted in Trust

Insiders say Kidman has confided in Furness several times, allowing herself to be vulnerable with her close friend. 'Nicole has broken down to Deb more than once,' a source told RadarOnline. ' It's genuine, emotional, and unvarnished.'

Furness is reportedly in a unique position to sympathise with Kidman's predicament, having gone through a protracted, public divorce from Hugh Jackman after 27 years of marriage. She has the knowledge to offer insightful counsel and emotional support because of her own experience with grief.

According to the source, the two women have grown almost inseparable in recent weeks, encouraging one another and having secret discussions. Their relationship is marked by profound understanding and steadfast loyalty, going beyond simple friendship.

Emotional Solidarity During Heartbreak

Kidman's close friends characterise Furness as a soothing figure who reassures the actress of her fortitude. ' You'll make it through this.' According to reports, Furness told Kidman, 'You're stronger than you think.'

Furness urges Kidman to see the future as a chance for personal development rather than dwelling on negativity or the anguish of being apart. She tells her companion that freedom, empowerment, and self-discovery may be found in life after a committed partnership.

According to reports, Kidman has been able to handle the pressure and attention that come with her breakup because of this continuous support. Friends observe that Furness's strategy is both consoling and helpful, pointing Kidman toward stability and strength.

Shared Experiences of Betrayal

Furness is a particularly sympathetic confidante because of her personal experience with a well-publicised divorce. She is aware of the difficulties Kidman is currently facing because she has experienced both public spotlight and personal heartbreak.

According to sources, their relationship is a kind of 'sisterhood of heartbreak,' with Furness offering counsel, understanding, and approval. She takes care not to publicly condemn Urban, preferring to concentrate on Kidman's mental health and recuperation.

Insiders claim that the two women's mutual awareness of suffering has strengthened their bond. They now depend on one another for emotional support, forging a relationship based on trust and experience.

Navigating Public Scrutiny

While Kidman deals with her personal difficulties, she is also constantly scrutinised by the media and the general public. According to sources, Furness assists her in managing both emotional and public stress, offering advice on preserving dignity and poise.

The bond also serves as a private sanctuary, allowing Kidman to express her true feelings without fear of judgment. Their chats apparently involve both personal reflections and future goals, providing a healthy blend of comfort and practical advice.

Insiders think having someone who truly knows the complexities of public breakups is critical to Kidman's recovery. Furness's unwavering presence has helped her handle the separation with greater confidence and empowerment.

Cornerstone of Emotional Support

According to sources, Kidman has continued to rely heavily on Furness in the weeks since the separation announcement. Their bond has apparently grown deeper, establishing the foundation of emotional support.

Friends see the link as an encouraging example of female friendship, exhibiting the strength of empathy and shared experience during times of personal distress. It demonstrates how, even in the spotlight, a genuine human connection is a critical source of strength.

As Kidman progresses, it looks like Furness's support is helping her regain confidence, achieve emotional balance, and accept a future shaped on her own terms. Their bond exemplifies the profound power of steadfast company in navigating loss and life changes.