KEY POINTS Molly-Mae Hague says she's not ready to wear her engagement ring again, despite reuniting with Tommy Fury.

She reveals the latest in their relationship In her new Prime Video docuseries 'Molly-Mae: Behind It All.'

Tommy Fury denied cheating allegations in his own BBC docuseries, admitting that alcohol was to blame.

Molly-Mae Hague is ready to give love another chance. However, the 26-year-old influencer and reality TV star revealed that she won't be putting her engagement ring back on despite reuniting with boxer Tommy Fury, her longtime partner and fellow Love Island alumni.

In Series 2 of her new Prime Video docuseries Molly-Mae: Behind It All, released on Saturday, Hague said she and Tommy are 'back together' after their high-profile split last year, but admitted that their relationship is still a work in progress.

'We're back together... We are, I don't know what we are,' Hague confessed on camera. 'I'm not putting my ring back on yet, just because I just don't feel quite ready. And also, I would kind of like him to make a bit of a gesture. Not ask me again — that's just, like, a lot — but, you know, just a nice dinner or something, just to have that moment of, "OK, I'll wear my ring again."'

Living Apart, Working It Out

The couple — who met on Love Island in 2019 — became one of the most recognisable love stories from the series. They got engaged in July 2023 but shocked fans when they confirmed their separation a year later. Their breakup sparked speculation about infidelity, with Fury accused of cheating and fathering another child — claims he later denied in his own BBC documentary, describing the rumours as 'disgusting.'

Now, Hague says they're taking things slowly. 'We are still living apart and still going through things. We're still navigating things, we're still figuring it out. We're back together, yes, but it's not perfect. It's a new chapter for me and Tommy,' she shared.

The series gives fans an unfiltered look at Hague's life as a working mother, influencer, and entrepreneur. Scenes show her juggling her business commitments with parenting duties for their two-year-old daughter, Bambi. 'It's glitz, it's glamour, it's fishing poos out the bathtub,' she joked about her daily routine at home in Manchester.

A Public Relationship Under Scrutiny

The pair's reunion has stirred both excitement and scepticism among fans. Their five-year relationship has been defined by public highs, including brand deals, a proposal, and a lavish home life.

There were equally public lows, with Fury, 26, addressing his struggles in Tommy Fury: Fighting for Family. He admitted that alcohol and lifestyle pressures had taken a toll. 'Alcohol cost me my family,' he said, vowing to focus on becoming a better partner and father.

Meanwhile, Hague uses her own series to reflect on lessons learned from fame. She also revisits the controversy from her 2022 Diary of a CEO podcast appearance, where her 'we all have the same 24 hours' remark drew backlash for being 'tone-deaf.'

'I've accepted and realised that what I said was wrong,' she said in Behind It All. 'I received so many hateful comments — even death threats — but I've learned from that experience.'

Building a Life Beyond the Ring

Beyond her relationship drama, Behind It All highlights Hague's evolution from influencer to entrepreneur. She runs the womenswear brand Maebe and continues to collaborate with major UK lifestyle and fashion labels.

Episodes also explore how Hague balances her personal ambitions with motherhood — a central theme that resonates through her interactions with Fury over video calls. In one scene, the boxer checks in about their daughter's potty training while Hague discusses her latest campaign.

Despite their turbulent year, both seem determined to find stability. Hague's decision not to wear her engagement ring yet, she explained, was less about doubt and more about pacing.

'I just want to make sure we're both where we need to be before that step again,' she said.

What's Next for Molly-Mae and Tommy

The second season of Molly-Mae: Behind It All offers a more vulnerable look at one of Britain's most-watched celebrity couples. Episodes one to three shall premiere on October 18, with the remaining three set for release in early 2026.

Fans can expect more glimpses into the couple's private world — from family life to career challenges — as they rebuild their relationship under the public eye.

'I don't know what the future holds,' Hague says in the series. 'But I know that whatever happens, it's our story, and we're figuring it out together.'