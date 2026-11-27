The Hunting Wives made a splash with its first season, but its steamy encounters are not simply there to shock viewers. Creator Rebecca Cutter has explained how the cast and production team approach filming intimate scenes and how, in some cases, sex can help move the story forward.

The series follows Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow), who moves from ambridge, Massachusetts, to an affluent East Texas community to an affluent East Texas community and becomes drawn into the world of wealthy socialite Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman).

Interestingly, the sex, scandal and murder-mystery melodrama has captured viewers' attention, which makes it more than just another provocative drama. Season 2 arrived on Netflix on Thursday, 26 November, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Why Sex Is More Than Just Shock Value

Speaking to Yahoo, Cutter offered a clear example of her thinking in the opening montage of Season 2's fifth episode. The sequence features several intimate encounters, but it also establishes that a month has passed and shows how relationships have shifted by revealing who is sleeping with whom.

'That montage was like a perfect example of: how do we use sex as plot?' Cutter told Yahoo. She described the episode as beginning on a happy note, 'until it's not.'

Sophie and Margo's complicated relationship is one of the show's central sources of drama, with attraction, secrets and conflicting loyalties continuing to complicate their connection. Cutter wants these scenes to contribute to the narrative rather than exist simply for their sexual content.

She knows viewers want the two women together, but she does not want their relationship to lose its tension. 'They cannot just say 'I love you' all day long,' she said. 'That would be very boring.'

Instead, she wants to maintain the uncertainty that keeps audiences invested. 'People love a will-they-won't-they,' she added. 'You have to, like, really keep the push-pull alive.'

The montage illustrates how intimate moments can also reveal changes in relationships and set up what follows in the story.

How ' The Hunting Wives' Films Its Intimate Scenes

Behind the scenes, creating those moments involves input from the actresses and the production team. Cutter says she likes writing specific sex scenes but remains open to changing them after hearing from the performers.

'I'm not the one that's showing my body. I'm not the one that's on film,' she told Yahoo. 'So, like, let's hear what the experts have to say.'

She credited intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot with helping the team work out what looks effective on camera while ensuring the actresses feel comfortable. Even small adjustments, such as changing a position, can improve how a scene looks and feels for the performers.

Cutter described the process as a collaboration involving everyone on set. 'It was definitely a group exercise,' she said, explaining that the shared question was: 'How do we all feel the best?'

That supportive approach is not limited to intimate scenes. Cutter explained that the same working principles apply when the actors are fully clothed. She summed up the atmosphere she wants on set with three words: 'There are no assholes.'

She also praised the women in key production roles, along with stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, for helping create a supportive working environment. Cutter said she wants everyone to feel safe enough to do their best work.

Ultimately, the show's sexual content is an important part of its identity, but it is not necessarily the only reason to keep watching. Cutter's direction of keeping that push-pull alive may be just as important as the intimate scenes themselves.