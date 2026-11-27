Rachel Griffin Accurso, the children's YouTube star known to millions as Ms Rachel, criticised selective readings of scripture on Hasan Minhaj's podcast on Wednesday, 25 November, while discussing Medicare and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cuts.

The woman whose gentle songs teach toddlers their letters has become an outspoken celebrity voice against cuts to food and health programmes. Her comments questioned the use of religion to justify hostility towards others. It is not the first time she has turned her platform towards Washington.

What Ms Rachel Told Hasan Minhaj

Accurso praised the Texas Democrat's habit of tying faith to policy, recalling his claim that Jesus would ask why lawmakers are cutting Medicare and SNAP. 'I told you to feed the hungry. I told you to help the sick,' she said, recounting his interpretation.

Ms. Rachel is calling out conservative Christians over support for cuts to Medicare and SNAP, arguing that Jesus would question why programs helping the sick and feeding the hungry are being reduced https://t.co/pdMlSgGI4o — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 26, 2026

She described Jesus as someone who stood with the marginalised and ostracised, and called it a relief to hear scripture used that way after watching others 'weaponize the Bible'. She criticised people of any faith who selectively interpret religious teachings to justify hatred.

The appearance continues advocacy she was pursuing last year. In October 2025, she posted that people who call themselves Christian while wanting to cut SNAP forget that 'Jesus said to feed the hungry', a line that drew criticism from conservative media.

The Senator She Held Up as a Model

Talarico, a 37-year-old former teacher and Presbyterian seminary student, is no longer only a state representative. On 3 November, he beat Republican Ken Paxton to win a US Senate seat, the first statewide victory for a Texas Democrat since 1994.

His campaign placed Christian faith alongside public policy, including support for affordable healthcare and assistance for struggling families. His religious views also became a target of Republican criticism during the Senate race.

Conservative Critics Fire Back

The remarks drew quick criticism from the right. Commentator Collin Rugg characterised her remarks as criticism of conservative Christians who do not support the programmes.

A column by Ben Smith in the conservative outlet RedState mocked her shift from children's education to religious commentary on federal spending.

Smith argued that Christians can agree on the importance of feeding the poor while disagreeing about the cost, administration, and effectiveness of government assistance. The outlet had also criticised her intervention in the SNAP debate during the 2025 government shutdown.

A Fight Rooted in Her Own Childhood

Accurso's drive is personal. She has spoken openly about growing up with food insecurity, telling Motherly she 'struggled as a kid' and advocating for children's access to food and healthcare.

The 2025 tax and spending law tightened SNAP eligibility. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates participation fell by 5.7 million between July 2025 and August 2026, including 1.6 million fewer children receiving benefits across 29 states with available data.

She has also partnered with hunger relief organisations, including No Kid Hungry, to support children's access to food.

For a star who built her name keeping small children calm, the message now is blunt. She told Minhaj that following Jesus meant loving both neighbours and enemies. Her remarks raise the question of how Christian teachings about feeding the hungry should inform government policy.