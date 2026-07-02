A day out with friends in central Florida ended in tragedy after a 31-year-old woman died following a devastating alligator attack in a state forest northeast of Orlando. Brittany Clark was visiting the Barr Street Trailhead in Little Big Econ State Forest with her boyfriend and a friend on Sunday when the incident unfolded, according to local authorities and media reports.

The group had entered a shallow section of the river, where the water was reportedly only knee deep, when an alligator concealed in a deeper depression suddenly struck. The vicious reptile seized Clark and dragged her beneath the water before her companions fought to pull her back to shore.

They managed to free her, but the injuries were catastrophic. She had lost both arms and was suffering severe blood loss.

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Clark's boyfriend immediately dialled emergency services. Audio from the 911 call, later obtained by local media, captured the desperate moments after the attack.

'Bad, real bad please, hurry... she's losing a lot of... please hurry,' he told the dispatcher, while Clark could be heard screaming for help in the background.

Emergency crews reached the scene around 10 minutes later. Despite their efforts, Clark died while being transported to hospital.

Investigation Underway

The fatal attack has shocked the local community and renewed concerns over safety in Florida's natural waterways, particularly during the warmer months when alligator activity is typically at its highest.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) launched an investigation immediately after the attack. Wildlife officers trapped two alligators measuring around 13 feet each near the location where Clark was attacked. Officials said DNA testing will determine whether either animal was responsible.

Investigators have not confirmed why the attack occurred. However, wildlife experts believe several environmental factors may have contributed.

The alligator breeding season, which usually runs from April to June, had only recently begun to wind down. At the same time, prolonged drought conditions have left many waterways unusually shallow, potentially increasing territorial behaviour and bringing humans and alligators into closer contact.

A woman who was swimming with her friend and boyfriend in the Econlockhatchee River in Florida was severely bitten by an alligator on Sunday. On the 911 call, the victim's friend tells the dispatcher that the alligator nearly removed both her arms.



The victim later died at the… pic.twitter.com/toFrFSYu5b — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2026

Following the incident, authorities temporarily closed access to the area while investigations continued. Residents told local media that alligator sightings are common in the forest. Warning signs throughout the park also advise visitors not to enter the water because of the presence of dangerous wildlife.

According to the FWC, alligators inhabit every one of Florida's 67 counties. While attacks remain uncommon, officials repeatedly advise people to keep their distance, avoid swimming in areas where alligators may be present, and never feed the animals, as doing so can reduce their natural fear of humans.

The latest fatality came during a week in which Florida recorded three reported alligator attacks, although deadly encounters remain exceptionally rare.

Family Tribute and Fundraiser for Funeral

Clark's devastated family and loved ones have paid tribute to her following the tragedy. Her aunt has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help return Clark's body to California, where her parents live, so the family can hold a funeral close to home.

Authorities continue to investigate the deadly attack while awaiting DNA results from the captured alligators. The incident serves as a stark reminder that, although alligator attacks are rare, entering Florida's natural waterways carries inherent risks.