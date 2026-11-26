Nicola Walker's acclaimed crime drama Unforgotten is attracting renewed attention after earlier seasons arrived on Netflix, giving viewers another opportunity to discover the detective series before its highly anticipated seventh instalment.

The ITV drama, created by Chris Lang, has become a favourite among British crime television fans thanks to its emotionally complex investigations and memorable performances. Walker originally starred as DCI Cassie Stuart alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan, with their partnership becoming one of the show's defining features.

Netflix viewers have been praising the series, describing it as gripping, brilliantly acted and one of the finest crime dramas on television. The streaming arrival comes at an exciting time, as ITV has also released a first-look teaser for Season 7.

But when will the next series arrive, and will Nicola Walker return?

When Will 'Unforgotten' Season 7 Be Released?

ITV has confirmed that Unforgotten Season 7 will arrive in 2027, although an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

The seventh instalment will once again feature Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James and Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan. The pair will investigate another emotionally complicated cold case, continuing the format that has made the programme popular.

ITV released a 20-second first-look teaser on 18 November, offering viewers an early glimpse of the upcoming investigation.

Filming on the new series has been completed, with creator and writer Chris Lang returning alongside director Andy Wilson.

Why Are Netflix Viewers Praising Nicola Walker's 'Unforgotten'?

The arrival of earlier seasons on Netflix has introduced the crime drama to a potentially wider audience.

Walker played Cassie Stuart during the first four seasons, establishing a compelling partnership with Bhaskar's Sunny. Their relationship was an important part of the programme's appeal, combining professional trust, warmth and occasional personal disagreements against the backdrop of disturbing historical investigations.

Viewers have taken to social media to celebrate the show's arrival on the streaming platform.

'If you are a fan of crime/police procedural/murder-y TV shows, like I am, can I recommend ITV's Unforgotten? Nicola Walker is terrific,' one post read. 'Love Bhaskar!' another wrote.

'Watch Unforgotten on Netflix. It's a British crime drama about cold cases. Really good,' one new fan wrote.

The enthusiastic responses highlight how the Netflix release is introducing the long-running British drama to viewers who may have missed its original ITV broadcasts.

Will Nicola Walker Return for 'Unforgotten' Season 7?

Despite renewed interest in her performance, Walker has not been announced as part of the Series 7 cast. Her character, Cassie Stuart, departed at the end of the fourth season, with Keenan subsequently taking over as the programme's lead detective.

Keenan joined the drama as DCI Jessica James in Season 5, bringing a different personality and working dynamic to the investigation team.

The change initially represented a major transition for the series, but the programme successfully continued with Sunny and Jess developing their own professional partnership.

Season 7 will therefore continue with Keenan and Bhaskar leading the investigation rather than bringing Cassie back as the central detective.

What Is the Story of 'Unforgotten' Season 7?

The upcoming investigation begins with the discovery of teenage human remains concealed in a crawl space at a property in Ladbroke Grove, London.

A DNA match connects the remains to a previously closed historical case, prompting Jess and Sunny to reopen the investigation.

As the detectives explore the victim's past, they encounter several people whose present-day lives conceal troubling secrets.

Sealed for 20 years... but not for much longer. 📦



Unforgotten Series 7, coming soon to ITV. pic.twitter.com/zJQyrzcHRu — Unforgotten (@UnforgottenTV) November 25, 2026

The new cast includes Sophie Rundle as troubled social worker Mary Brock, Kirsty J Curtis as respected inmate Lacee Cook, Julian Rhind-Tutt as struggling addict Hugh Swafham and Natalie Simpson as journalist Ruby Allenford.

ITV has also teased that the investigation will take the team into emotionally challenging territory.

Where Can You Watch 'Unforgotten'?

Earlier seasons of Unforgotten arrived on Netflix on 25 November 2026, giving subscribers an opportunity to revisit Walker's original episodes and discover how the series developed.

Seasons 1 to 6 are also available on ITVX and STV Player, while Season 7 will premiere on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player in 2027.

With earlier seasons now available on Netflix and Season 7 confirmed for 2027, the crime drama is entering another important chapter. Although Nicola Walker is not expected to return as Cassie Stuart, fans can look forward to another investigation led by Jess and Sunny.