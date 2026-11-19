Yaga creator Kat Sandler has admitted she deliberately sexualised male leads Noah Reid and Hudson Williams on the show's official podcast, filming their bodies the way thrillers have long framed women, and called the choice central to the story.

She Says It Was a Choice

The admission came on the series' official companion podcast, which Crave puts out alongside every episode. Sandler did not frame the steamy scenes as happy accidents. She said, 'So it was definitely a choice, but I stand by that it's important to the story', and described the goal as presenting two striking men the way audiences are trained to look at women. For a genre built on female bodies, that reversal is the entire point.

The male gaze, a term film critics have used for decades, describes how cameras have historically framed women as objects for a presumed straight male viewer. Sandler is doing the reverse on purpose, and saying so where fans can hear it.

The Basic Instinct Blueprint

Sandler reached for a specific reference point, naming 'Basic Instinct' as the thriller she wanted to turn inside out. Where Paul Verhoeven's 1992 film made Sharon Stone's body the object of the camera's attention, Yaga trains that same gaze on Reid and Williams.

The series itself is a feminist retelling of the Slavic Baba Yaga myth, led by Carrie-Anne Moss as Katherine, a professor with an open appetite for younger men. Putting that lens on the men, Sandler argues, is part of the story's case about who usually gets watched.

Critics have long argued that thrillers and horror punish women by turning their bodies into spectacle. Sandler's answer is not to strip the camera of desire but to point it elsewhere, letting Moss's character run the same predatory game men usually play.

The Scenes Fans Keep Sharing

The proof sits in the episodes. Williams, the breakout star of the queer hockey romance Heated Rivalry, plays two roles in Yaga, and one flashback has him kissing a shirtless version of himself during a threesome. An earlier episode paired him with someone dressed as an angel while he wore a horned mask. A later scene puts him shirtless with Reid, Schitt's Creek's Patrick Brewer, in a clinch fans replay frame by frame. Each Friday release has handed social media a fresh obsession.

That built-in audience helps. Williams arrived with a devoted following from Heated Rivalry, the hockey story that made him a talked-about face, and those fans followed him straight into Whittock, the fictional coastal town where Yaga unfolds.

A Record-Breaking Gamble

The series has found commercial success. AMC Networks said Yaga is the biggest exclusive launch in the history of its AMC+ streaming service, where the eight-episode series reaches US viewers after premiering on Crave in Canada. It arrived on 23 October and runs to a two-episode finale on 27 November.

Sandler adapted her 2019 stage play. She told Entertainment Weekly she was informed it outsold Jane Austen in Amazon's feminist literature category after Williams joined.

The lesson is blunt. Flip the gaze, say so out loud, and audiences will not look away.