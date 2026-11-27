Bob Iger is facing renewed scrutiny over his personal life ahead of the release of an unauthorized biography detailing his decades-long career at Disney. The upcoming book, The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney, reportedly includes an account of an extramarital affair involving the former Disney CEO and an employee at ABC in the early 1990s.

In The House of Mouse, Wall Street Journal reporter Robbie Whelan writes that Iger was running ABC Entertainment when he became involved with a marketing employee who worked several levels below him. The relationship was described as consensual, but the woman reportedly became pregnant and 'suffered through a traumatic termination procedure.' The book does not publicly identify the woman.

The allegations have sparked debate online, with Reddit users divided over their significance.

'Nothing Burger' or 'Nightmare' for Iger?

In the r/popculturechat subreddit, a user named NinjaSpartan011 wrote, 'if it was a consensual affair, he wasnt ceo, it happened 30 years ago this is kind of a nothing burger isnt it?' The user also questioned the book's description of the woman's termination procedure, saying more context was needed to understand what made it traumatic.

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Another Redditor took a similar position, pointing out that Iger was not yet Disney's CEO when the alleged relationship took place. According to this netizen, who goes by the name ehs06702, Iger would have been 'mid-level C suite at best' as the incident supposedly happened '30 plus years ago.'

However, not everyone agreed that the passage of time made the allegations less concerning. Reddit user echoesandripples highlighted the reported workplace relationship when they asked, 'why are these men apparently incapable of sleeping with someone who's not a subordinate?' The commenter added that having an affair with a subordinate could create problems for other employees, beyond the personal consequences of the relationship itself.

Another user, dogandthecity, brought up the potential workplace implications from an HR perspective. 'Oh my god I work in HR and this sounds like a nightmare lmao,' the Redditor commented.

Disney Comes to Former CEO's Defense

Whelan reportedly included the episode to highlight a contrast between Iger's private conduct and his public support for the #MeToo movement, which has brought greater attention to abuses of power and workplace misconduct. Iger declined to be interviewed for the biography, while his lawyer reportedly raised concerns with the publisher about potentially false and defamatory claims.

Disney, meanwhile, defended Iger's legacy. In a statement provided to The New York Times, the company described Iger as 'one of the most respected CEOs of his generation.' Disney also hailed Iger's 'bold creative and strategic decisions' and credited him for making the company 'stronger and more innovative.'

During Iger's first tenure as CEO from 2005 to 2020, he oversaw the acquisitions of Pixar (2006), Marvel (2009), Lucasfilm (2012), and 21st Century Fox (2019). These deals significantly expanded Disney's portfolio of popular franchises and intellectual properties, helping it strengthen its position across film, television, streaming, and theme parks.

The House of Mouse is scheduled to hit bookstores on 1 December 2026.