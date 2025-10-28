From the moment their chemistry came to life in the romantic comedy Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been one of the most talked about on screen duos in Hollywood. Their incredible chemistry during interviews and press tours led to endless rumours and gossip, and now, Sydney has finally opened up about her relationship with Powell in a way that has left fans shocked. In a recent interview, the Euphoria star described her relationship with him by saying that she truly loves being around him and that people were able to see something genuine between them.

What Sydney Sweeny Said About Glen Powell

To finally clear the air, Sydney's comments come at a time when fans have been curious about whether the connection they saw on screen was something more than acting. She explained that she and Glen share a real beautiful relationship with each other, and that what audiences interpreted as romantic chemistry was simply two people who deeply enjoyed working together. Sydney made it clear to Variety,

'Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another,' she added, 'I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing.'

Glen has expressed similar feelings about their partnership, saying that their friendship is built on trust and shared creative goals as he said in an interview reportedly,

'Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.'

Their easy chemistry, both on and off camera, became the defining element of Anyone But You. What complicated the situation as per reports at the time was the fact that both actors were involved with other partners in real life.

Sydney was reportedly engaged to Jonathan Davino (who she later broke off from), while Glen was reportedly dating model Gigi Paris. Moreover, the overlap between their professional closeness and personal relationships quickly turned into tabloid chaos, something neither actor seemed to have invited. Glen's former partner even revealed on a podcast that she felt 'shattered' by all these rumours about Glen and Sydney.

How Sydney Deals With the Allegations

Sydney's new comments also show how difficult it can be to maintain boundaries when every interaction is picked apart online. Moreover, she has spoken about how it was to see speculation spiral beyond her control and made it clear that,

'Honestly, the press did it themselves. There was no leaning in, per se.' She added, 'Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was "They're standing two inches apart!"'

Despite that, she emphasized that she holds nothing but gratitude for the connection she has with Glen. When asked about the possibility of working together again, she hinted that both would be open to a sequel to Anyone But You if the right story came along.