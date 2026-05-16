A high-stakes state visit to Beijing has ignited social media after a video clip went viral, leading to widespread speculation that US President Donald Trump had snooped at a private notebook belonging to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The online storm erupted during a heavily choreographed summit meant to address critical trade and regional security issues.

However, closer scrutiny of the footage quickly dismantled the claims, revealing the narrative to be inaccurate. The folder Trump checked was his own.

Viral Video Falsely Accuses Trump of Snooping

Footage from the event shows Trump picking up a folder from a table just moments before he stepped onto the stage to offer a formal toast. Xi is noticeably absent from the table at that point, and the sight immediately sparked rumours that Trump had looked at confidential Chinese documents.

Misinformation spread rapidly across platforms including X, with users falsely claiming the American president was peering into the Chinese leader's private papers. Observers were quick to correct the record, pointing out that the folder carried a US presidential seal and belonged to Trump.

One user on X explicitly labelled the circulating video as a 'false claim.' 'This is a fake claim,' the user wrote. 'The notebook actually belongs to Trump himself — you can see him grab it before heading to the stage for a toast in the video.'

Another user confirmed the folder contained Trump's own materials. 'To do that, you have to watch the full video; it was his own folder,' Carlos A. Castro wrote, shutting down the claims that Trump had snooped at Xi Jinping's notebook. Full-length footage released by the Associated Press and the White House confirmed the same.

This is a fake claim



The notebook actually belongs to Trump himself — you can see him grab it before heading to the stage for a toast in the video



Full AP live feed of the banquet speeches: https://t.co/TD2cGiEbEk



See for yourself from 12:04 onward, when Xi returns after his… pic.twitter.com/Trucb7KCVO — Diamond Feed (@DiamondFeedX) May 15, 2026

Para eso hay que ver el video completo, era su propia carpeta. pic.twitter.com/1pAebhMFK1 — Carlos A. Castro (@carlos_ramones) May 15, 2026

Strict Drinking Habit Apparently Broken for Diplomatic Toast

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Beyond the folder incident, the state banquet at the Great Hall of the People drew attention due to Trump's personal conduct. The US president, a lifelong teetotaler who has publicly abstained from alcohol following the death of his brother, appeared to break his strict drinking habit by raising a champagne flute and taking a brief sip alongside Xi.

While some commentators viewed the gesture as a diplomatic concession to Chinese protocol, close aides insisted the drink was non-alcoholic. Neither the White House nor Chinese officials issued a formal statement clarifying the contents of the glass. The symbolic act nonetheless underscored the warm tone Trump maintained throughout the official evening.

Experts Deconstruct Handshake and Subtle Power Play

The physical interactions between the two leaders were also analysed by body language specialists, who noted a departure from past encounters. Trump initiated a closely watched 10-second greeting but notably restrained his trademark style.

'Trump did not deploy his usual 'yank-shake' handshake style in this meeting, which he typically uses to assert dominance,' psychologist Peter Collett told Newsweek. Collett added that there are only two occasions when Trump restrains that approach: when there is no need to be overbearing, or when he considers the other person an equal.

Trump reportedly leaned in and gently patted Xi's hand several times, a move experts suggested could signal warmth or a softer attempt to establish status. Xi remained disciplined and restrained, making little effort to move towards his guest, leaving the impression that Trump was doing most of the diplomatic heavy lifting. Analysts described the encounter as a carefully calibrated exchange of power — a deal-seeking American president alongside a composed Chinese leader projecting stability.

The viral moments have temporarily diverted attention away from intense policy. Yet, the choreographed displays of friendship suggest both Washington and Beijing are eager to project a stable relationship to the rest of the world.