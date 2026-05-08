Julie Howell found herself moved from the Texas federal camp to a more secure site in August 2025, a shift that followed her vocal outrage over Ghislaine Maxwell's arrival.

Along with several peers, she had been openly critical of the way the prison appeared to bend the rules for the high-society convict. According to accounts from the facility, Howell was penalised for highlighting the glaring gap between Maxwell's cushioned reality and the standard inmate experience.

Inmate Penalised for Highlighting Royal Treatment

Last year, The Daily Telegraph highlighted a prisoner at Bryan who said she was 'disgusted' by Maxwell's transfer there, a sentiment shared via the woman's husband.

In the wake of that public remark, prison staff pulled Julie Howell out of a puppy-training class and moved her away from the camp, her solicitor noted. According to her legal representative and Bureau of Prisons files, Howell was then sent to a federal detention centre located in Houston.

'Nobody's going to say anything about Ghislaine Maxwell now, are you kidding?' Patrick McLain, the solicitor representing Howell, told CNN in August 2025. His remarks followed the sudden removal of his client from the facility after she spoke out.

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Lockdowns and Lost Freedoms

'Every inmate l've heard from is upset she's here. This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders. Human trafficking is a violent crime. She helped find, groom, and traffick [sic] children for Epstein,' Howell wrote to the reporter in an email later shared with CNN.

In the message, which her husband sent to the press, she explained that many women feared for their own safety due to rumoured threats against Maxwell's life. Howell noted that the entire unit faced lockdowns and closed blinds to accommodate the high-profile convict, lamenting, 'she's causing us to lose the little freedom we have in here, all because she's cooperating with authorities.' Only a few days after this correspondence, Howell found herself facing disciplinary action.

She had just finished a session with the puppy training programme—a project meant to help those inside prepare for life on the outside—when a guard suddenly marched her off to the lieutenant's office. Once there, she was pointedly asked if she knew a Cameron Henderson. This was the very journalist Howell had reached out to with her frustrations just days before the confrontation.

In her first interview after finishing her sentence, Howell—who is now out on supervised release—told CNN about the moment the officer confronted her. She remembered him saying: 'It's all over the World Wide Web.' He just kept saying, "This is above me.'"

Warden Silences Critics of Preferential Treatment

After Howell sat in a cell for an hour, the Bryan camp warden, Tanisha Hall, arrived to confront her. 'She came in and asked what I was thinking, said that her phone was blowing up all weekend; I ruined her weekend; I shouldn't have talked to them,' Howell recalled.

The inmate offered an apology, explaining that her visceral reaction to Maxwell stemmed from her own daughter being a victim of sex trafficking. Maxwell was convicted of orchestrating a long-term scheme with Epstein to groom and abuse underage girls, though she has consistently denied the charges.

An anonymous former inmate from Bryan FPC speaks to CNN about Ghislaine Maxwell's special treatment in prison pic.twitter.com/e3ofL7Lrwk — grizzy (@Furbeti) May 8, 2026

'[Hall] rolled her eyes and flipped her hair back and she was like, "It's too late for apologies," and walked out,' Howell remembered. That same day, she was moved to a Houston federal detention centre, a facility where men and women of different security classifications are held.

Atypical Privileges and Armed Escorts Revealed

With the public dissecting every detail of the Epstein saga, Maxwell's time behind bars has become a lightning rod for controversy. Prison consultants noted that her move from a low-security site in Florida to the Bryan camp last summer was highly irregular, as convicted sex offenders rarely qualify for minimum-security facilities. This shift fuelled theories that the government granted Maxwell 'special treatment' to ensure her silence regarding Donald Trump's former ties to Epstein.

Maxwell stirred further controversy during a July 2025 interview with then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche by praising Trump and claiming she never saw him act inappropriately. She has since publicly hinted that if granted clemency, she would clear his name of any Epstein-related wrongdoing. Though Trump is mentioned often in the DOJ Epstein files, law enforcement hasn't charged him with any crimes.

Ghislaine Maxwell's fellow inmates speak to CNN about Maxwell's special treatment in prison and how they were punished for criticizing Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/CmCRwyJX0Z — James Tate (@JamesTate121) May 8, 2026

A BOP spokesperson told CNN they don't discuss specific inmates but are 'committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and professionalism.' They stated staff are barred from 'providing preferential treatment to any inmate,' and cited a BOP memo noting that media communication requires prior approval per bureau policy.

Retaliation for Exposing the Chapel and Supplies Perks

A Bureau of Prisons report from 7 August officially cited Howell for disruptive conduct and 'unauthorised' media contact, claiming her leaks exposed 'sensitive information' regarding the camp's security and high-profile residents. After three months in a Houston detention centre, Howell transitioned to a halfway house and, upon her recent release, told CNN she wasn't the only one targeted; other inmates were similarly uprooted for criticising Maxwell's presence.

One woman, still in BOP custody and speaking anonymously to avoid further punishment, recalled how Hall instantly crushed any dissent. She described the warden screaming at an inmate who dared to call Maxwell a paedophile: 'Don't ever make that comment. I never want to hear you say that again.'

Inmates quickly noted Maxwell's unusual treatment, reporting that meals and water were delivered directly to her while armed guards provided escorts. She also enjoyed private access to the chapel for visitations—atypical privileges for a prison camp. CNN previously highlighted similar perks, noting Maxwell even had unlimited access to toilet paper.

The anonymous inmate told CNN she spoke to a reporter in September, carefully avoiding criticism of Maxwell following Howell's transfer. Instead, she shared observations of Maxwell assisting others and the presence of US Marshals.

Within an hour, she was summoned to the lieutenant's office. En route, the warden confronted her: 'I was diverted to listen to the warden scream at me... she basically berated me there and told me that I was jeopardising the safety of her staff and interfering with an FBI investigation.' Reprimanded for unauthorised contact, she was sent to Houston. Her subsequent administrative appeals have been denied.