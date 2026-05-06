A former FedEx driver has been sentenced to death in Texas after a jury found him guilty of kidnapping and murdering seven-year-old Athena Strand in a case that has shocked the United States and drawn widespread public attention.

Tanner Horner, 34, was sentenced following a 19-day trial in Tarrant County that featured forensic evidence, emotional testimony, and disturbing details surrounding the child's final moments in 2022.

Death Sentence Handed Down

Tanner Horner was sentenced to death by a Texas jury after being convicted of capital murder in the death of Athena Strand. The decision came after roughly two and a half hours of deliberation following a lengthy trial that examined the circumstances of the child's disappearance and death.

The court heard that Horner, a former FedEx delivery driver, had been making a delivery in Paradise, Texas, when the incident occurred. Prosecutors said the case met the threshold for capital punishment under Texas law, while the defence argued for a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Judge George Gallagher confirmed the sentencing options available under state law, which include life imprisonment or the death penalty, before formally imposing the jury's decision.

Read more 10 Photos of Athena Strand: Age, What Happened and Inside the Case Against FedEx Driver Tanner Horner 10 Photos of Athena Strand: Age, What Happened and Inside the Case Against FedEx Driver Tanner Horner

How Athena Strand Was Abducted and Killed

Athena Strand was reported missing in November 2022 while staying at her father's home in Wise County, Texas. According to evidence presented in court, Horner was delivering a package to the property when he struck the child with his van while reversing.

Prosecutors stated that Horner later admitted to investigators that he panicked after the collision and placed the child inside his delivery vehicle. He then strangled her, resulting in her death. Her body was discovered on 2 December 2022, around 10 miles from the location where she disappeared, two days after she was reported missing.

The case involved a package reportedly containing Christmas gifts, including Barbie dolls intended for Athena.

FedEx Delivery Case and Investigation Details

The investigation into Athena Strand's disappearance triggered a large-scale search effort involving local authorities and community members. Evidence gathered during the inquiry included audio recordings from inside the FedEx delivery van, alongside forensic analysis and DNA testing.

Prosecutors relied heavily on crime scene reconstruction and expert testimony to build their case against Horner. The evidence was presented over several weeks in court, with jurors also shown photographs and other material connected to the investigation.

Due to extensive media coverage in Wise County, the trial was relocated to Tarrant County to ensure an impartial jury.

Courtroom Evidence and Emotional Testimony

Throughout the 19-day trial, jurors heard detailed forensic evidence and accounts from crime scene experts. Audio from the FedEx truck was played in court, forming part of the prosecution's timeline of events.

A photograph presented during proceedings, described by prosecutors as showing Athena shortly before her death, was also shown to the jury. The prosecution argued the evidence demonstrated the sequence of events following the initial collision.

The defence maintained that Horner did not intend to kill the child and urged jurors to consider mitigating circumstances, calling for a sentence of life without parole instead of execution.

Family Response After Verdict

Members of Athena Strand's family addressed Horner following the sentencing. Her uncle stated in court that the defendant had destroyed a family and would be remembered for the crime.

'You did not just take a life, you destroyed a family,' said the uncle, as reported by KDFW-TV. 'You will be judged. You will face the wrath of God. And I want you to know that you are nothing. You are a footnote in Athena's story. Her name will forever be celebrated and everyone will forget you.'

Other relatives later told reporters they were not yet prepared to comment further on the verdict as they continued to process the outcome of the trial.