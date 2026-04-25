A divide within Republican ranks over whether to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell is exposing fractures in the party's handling of one of the most controversial criminal cases in recent memory.

The debate intensified this week after reports revealed that only a small group of Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee have explicitly opposed granting clemency to Maxwell, the convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein. While the committee itself holds no authority to issue pardons, its influence — and its ongoing probe into Epstein's network — has placed it at the centre of a politically sensitive discussion.

Limited Opposition Among GOP Committee Members

Out of 25 Republican members of the House Oversight Committee, only six have clearly stated they oppose any pardon for Maxwell: Pete Sessions, William Timmons, Nick Langworthy, Nancy Mace, Clay Higgins, and Anna Paulina Luna.

Their stance highlights how few within the committee have taken a definitive public position against clemency. Others, including John McGuire, declined to comment, while some lawmakers have previously voiced opposition without issuing fresh statements.

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Committee chair James Comer has also indicated scepticism, stating that a pardon 'looks bad' and describing Maxwell as 'the worst person in this whole investigation' apart from Epstein.

A Committee Divided on Strategy and Principle

The issue has exposed a broader split within the Republican Party. Comer acknowledged in comments to Politico that the committee is 'split' on the question of a pardon, reflecting competing priorities between securing testimony and upholding accountability.

At least one member, Tim Burchett, has suggested that reducing Maxwell's sentence could serve as leverage. He argued that such a move might help extract more truthful testimony, though he simultaneously labelled her a 'liar' and a 'dirtbag', underscoring the uneasy nature of this position.

Luna reinforced opposition within part of the caucus, stating publicly that 'the votes aren't there' to support a pardon at present.

US House Oversight members divided on Ghislaine Maxwell pardon, chairman says https://t.co/W8LMeFkkSp — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) April 23, 2026

Trump's Position Remains Unclear

The ultimate decision rests with Donald Trump, whose stance on a potential pardon remains ambiguous. Speaking in the Oval Office in October 2025, Trump told CNN he would 'have to take a look at it' and consult the DOJ, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in February 2026 that a pardon was 'not a priority' and that Trump was 'not contemplating or considering' it at that time.

This uncertainty has fuelled speculation, particularly as Maxwell's legal team signals a strategic approach. Her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, indicated she may delay any formal appeal for clemency until public attention on Epstein-related developments subsides.

Fierce Backlash From Critics and Victims' Advocates

Opposition to a potential pardon extends beyond Capitol Hill. Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been among the most vocal critics, warning that clemency could create a 'very potential quid pro quo.'

She argued that Maxwell could feel indebted to Trump and potentially protect powerful individuals, adding that Epstein's victims strongly oppose any leniency. Greene described Maxwell as 'one of their main abusers' and called for further prosecutions of co-conspirators.

I am shocked that some of my former Republican colleagues on the Oversight Committee are supporting pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell.



The Epstein survivors are adamantly against her receiving a pardon as she was one of their main abusers next to Jeffrey Epstein and they say she is a… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 24, 2026

Maxwell's Conviction and Ongoing Probe

Maxwell, now 64, was sentenced in June 2022 to 20 years in prison for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking network. Her conviction followed years of scrutiny into the operations that enabled Epstein's abuse.

The House Oversight Committee has been investigating the broader network and sought Maxwell's testimony earlier this year. During a February deposition conducted from her Texas prison, she repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, limiting the committee's ability to gather new information.

Her legal team has suggested she would be more forthcoming if granted clemency, a claim that has further complicated the political debate.

Meanwhile, the United States Supreme Court rejected Maxwell's appeal in October 2025, ensuring she continues to serve her sentence.

Maxwell's formal clemency request has not been filed. Her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, has indicated she may delay any appeal until public attention on Epstein-related developments subsides. The House Oversight Committee's investigation into Epstein's network is ongoing.