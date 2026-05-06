A theory spreading across social media alleges that D4vd may have intentionally associated with more than one individual named 'Celeste.'

The claim originates from a widely circulated clip of the Jumpers Jump podcast and suggests, without evidence, that having multiple individuals with the same name could be used to create confusion or plausible deniability in the event of scrutiny.

The theory further claims that two individuals named Celeste were present within overlapping social circles, with anecdotal assertions that one used a nickname while the other used the full name. These claims have not been verified and remain based on anonymous, uncorroborated accounts shared online.

Unverified Sources Behind the Viral Narrative

At the centre of the speculation is an anonymous statement shared in the viral clip, attributed to an individual claiming indirect familiarity with D4vd.

The account alleges that two individuals named Celeste were known within the same social circles and had been encountered at events such as after-shows and parties. It further claims that one used the nickname 'CC' when both were present, while otherwise using the name 'Celeste,' a detail that has fuelled the 'two Celestes' discussion online.

The statement also references awareness of a reported car incident and claims about identifying a victim online, but these assertions remain unverified.

None of these claims have been independently confirmed, and no credible reporting or official documentation supports the existence of multiple individuals involved in the manner described in the viral theory.

How the Theory Spread Across Social Media

The 'Celeste Rivas theory' gained traction primarily through reposts on TikTok, where users dissected podcast clips and circulated fragmented interpretations of the narrative.

As engagement grew, commentary videos and discussion threads amplified the claim, blending anecdotal statements with speculation about D4vd's personal life. Some users pushed alternative interpretations in the comments section, with one post stating, 'Mind you he wasn't trying to replace the young girl so wym celeste H was a friend of his since 2022-23 at the same time as the Celeste Rivas', while others simply replied, 'I thought about that too.'

Other comments added further speculation, including questions such as 'Cc is copycat?' and assertions like 'This is 100% why he did it. He literally gave her Celeste's GAP hoody.' These reactions reflect how quickly unverified narratives can evolve into layered theories through user engagement, even without supporting evidence.

Arrest of D4vd in Celeste Rivas Case

In parallel with online speculation, D4vd has been formally charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez following his arrest by Los Angeles authorities.

Prosecutors have filed a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 14-year-old's death. D4vd has pleaded not guilty, and the case is now moving through the court system as legal proceedings continue.

Who Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was a teenager from Southern California who was reported missing in 2024. Her disappearance initially received limited public attention until human remains were later discovered in 2025 inside a Tesla registered to D4vd.

According to law enforcement sources and reporting from multiple outlets, the vehicle was reportedly abandoned in the Hollywood Hills before being towed to a Los Angeles impound yard. Officers later responded to reports of a foul odour coming from the car at the tow facility, which led to a search being conducted after a warrant was obtained. Human remains were subsequently discovered in the front trunk of the vehicle.

Medical examiners later identified the remains as Celeste Rivas Hernandez and ruled the case a homicide. Investigators have since been working to reconstruct her movements in the months leading up to her disappearance and the circumstances surrounding the vehicle's recovery.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The case against D4vd is currently moving through the court system, with pre-trial proceedings underway as both prosecution and defence prepare their respective cases.

Authorities have not linked the viral 'two Celestes' theory to any aspect of the formal investigation or legal filings.

No final judgment has been reached, and the case remains active as further hearings are expected in the coming stages of the proceedings.