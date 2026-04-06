Despite no longer being the head of the Department of Justice, there is still a chance that Bondi may be called to testify before the House Oversight Committee. House Oversight and Government Reform Chair James Comer is not ruling it out and plans to sit down with Republican members and the DOJ to determine the status of the deposition subpoena and next steps they need to take.

The timing of her removal caught the eye of Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) who believed that the decision to relieve Bondi was meant to prevent her from testifying in the House probe related to the sex offender.

'She was about to be deposed in the Epstein case, Moulton said in an interview with MS Now. 'That's why Trump got rid of her 12 days before that was supposed to happen,' he added.

Tasked to succeed Bondi is Todd Blanche, one of Trump's former personal lawyers. Moulton went on to detail why Blanche was Trump's choice, particularly because the 51-year-old did a 'sweetheart deal' for him in relation to the Epstein case.

Blanche's Sweetheart Deal

For those who may not know what the sweetheart deal refers to, it was the controversial decision to move Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, from a Florida prison to a minimum-security facility in Texas in August 2025, BBC News reported. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and was seeking a pardon from Trump.

Maxwell's transfer to a minimum-security prison was condemned by many, drawing heavy criticism at how the DOJ was handling the Epstein case. Ironically, it was Blanche who stood up for that move, claiming that Maxwell's life was in danger.

'At the time that I met Ms Maxwell, there was a tremendous amount of scrutiny and publicity toward her, and the institution she was in, she was suffering numerous threats against her life,' Blanche said on 'Meet the Press' with NBC's Kristen Welker.

As far as Moulton is concerned, it would have made more sense had Lee Zeldin gotten the post of DOJ head. He admitted that Zeldin could have helped since he believes the Environmental Protection Agency administrator was not part of the Epstein issue.

'I'd like to think that Lee Zeldin could have helped because to my knowledge he's not been part of the Epstein cover-up,' Moulton said.

However, he understands that Trump wanted someone who was familiar with the Epstein issue. Blanche was the obvious choice, with Moulton pointing once again at the infamous Maxwell interview.

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'That's clearly a role Todd Blanche has. He's been part of the cover-up...Trump sent Blanche to interview Ghislaine Maxwell to try to get her to exonerate Donald Trump. It's that obvious.'

Bondi Willingly Steps Aside For Blanche

All is not lost for Bondi who will reportedly be transitioning to a new role in the private sector. After a stressful 14-month tenure at the Justice Department, she gracefully accepted her fate and vowed to continue to stand by Trump and the current administration.

'Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,' Bondi said on X.

Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 2, 2026

Among the unforgettable moments she had during her time as DOJ head was handing out binders of Epstein files that had contained no significant revelations. The release of these seemingly senseless millions of irrelevant files prompted a House Committee to summon her.

It was this subpoena that was seen as the possible reason behind Trump's decision to relieve Bondi. However, the move may only be a temporary solution.

Despite no longer being the head of the Department of Justice, there is still a chance that Bondi may be called to testify before the House Oversight Committee. House Oversight and Government Reform Chair James Comer is not ruling it out and plans to sit down with Republican members and the DOJ to determine the status of the deposition subpoena and next steps they need to take.