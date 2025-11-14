Horror fans will be on the edge of their seats as director Jacob S. Chase has wrapped filming on the next chapter of Insidious, as announced by the director on 13 November. The sixth instalment in the supernatural horror franchise remains untitled and serves as a sequel to 2023's Insidious: The Red Door.

From the plot and release date to whether it will be the final chapter of the franchise, here's what we know so far.

Release Date

The film franchise's next chapter was originally scheduled for release this year, but has been pushed back to 2026 to allow additional time for post-production, which signals the studio's ambition to deliver a polished continuation of the film.

The film has officially wrapped its production after Chase took to Instagram, posting, 'That's a wrap on the next chapter of INSIDIOUS. I'm wildly grateful to the cast, the crew, and for the dedication and care they put into every frame. See you in August.'

The announcement thrilled fans and confirmed that the project is now moving into the next phase of production.

Chase took over the directing from Patrick Wilson, who helmed the first film, which was confirmed last April 2025.

Meanwhile, James Wan, the creator of the franchise, personally congratulated Chase, praising his vision and offering his support for the next chapter, commenting, 'Congrats Jacob 🙌🔥Welcome back from the Further. You're now part of the family!'

Fans have also been expressing their excitement on Chase's Instagram post.

'Oh! OH!!! Congrats! Cannot wait 😱,' one fan wrote.

Another added, 'Elise better be in it, creeping me tf out! Honestly, my favourite movie franchise.'

Some fans admitted to being a little confused, but remained enthusiastic, 'Wait, what? Is there another Insidious movie coming? If so, hopefully it all ties back to the Lamberts and we get another movie with them?'

The Plot: What We Know So Far

As expected, specific plot details remain tightly under wraps, but early reports suggest the film may take the franchise in a slightly new direction.

Some speculation points to a departure from the Lambert-family storyline that has dominated the previous five films, potentially introducing fresh characters and new haunted locations while retaining the supernatural horror elements.

Although returning characters have not been fully confirmed, veteran star Lin Shaye is expected to reprise her role as Elise Rainier, suggesting the film will continue to explore the mysteries of 'The Further'.

At the same time, speculation has arisen about whether other long-standing characters, such as Patrick Wilson's Lambert family, will appear in the same capacity or take a reduced role.

Will This Be the Last?

Fans have already begun debating whether Insidious 6 will conclude the franchise or serve as a reboot under new creative leadership.

One Reddit commenter wrote, 'Who let them make a 6th movie... I thought the series stopped there,' reflecting a broader sense of uncertainty about the future of the Lambert family storyline.

Returning star Lin Shaye is confirmed to reprise her role as Elise Rainier, leading some to speculate that the film may continue exploring 'The Further', while other veteran characters might have smaller roles or not return at all.

After the last film, The Red Door, film producer Jason Blum has previously suggested the franchise could go on hiatus, which has further fuelled discussion among fans about whether the sixth film represents a continuation or a possible reboot of the series.

While most plot details remain a mystery, the combination of returning characters, new creative leadership, and the franchise's enduring popularity suggests that fans can expect a fresh, thrilling chapter — whether it serves as the final entry or the beginning of a new era in the Insidious universe.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 21 August 2026.