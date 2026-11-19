Medical specialists have offered competing explanations for Donald Trump's post-midterm conduct, but none of those cited had examined him.

One described his reaction to political rejection as a possible 'narcissistic injury'; others pointed to stress or perceived changes in his behaviour. Their comments, reported by Raw Story on Thursday, 19 November, are interpretations, not diagnoses.

Democrats secured the Senate on 3 November and the House in the early hours of 4 November. Their new congressional majorities are due to take office in January. Trump had urged voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his presidency, making the results a political setback for his party.

'Narcissistic Injury' Becomes Part of the Trump Debate

New York neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez told Raw Story that Trump appeared to regard political rejection as personal. She said the word 'narcissist' was often overused, but believed it described aspects of his behaviour.

'He takes a lot of these rejections personally,' Hafeez said.

Trump's niece, clinical psychologist Mary Trump, offered a similar interpretation in a 7 November Substack post. She argued that the Republican defeat exposed her uncle to a 'narcissistic injury' comparable to his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

The expression refers broadly to a perceived blow to someone's self-image. Hafeez described it as a psychoanalytic term rather than a diagnosis, saying it 'basically means you're butthurt'.

Neither the term nor an election result establishes a psychological diagnosis. An angry response to political defeat is not, by itself, evidence of a personality disorder, and the specialists' comments do not confirm one.

Massachusetts General Hospital vascular surgeon Anahita Dua instead discussed the possible effects of stress. She said stress can affect cortisol levels, sleep and concentration, particularly when prolonged.

Dua suggested the election could be especially difficult for Trump because he had associated himself closely with Republican candidates. The demands of the presidency, she added, might intensify that pressure.

Dua founded Healthcare for Action, which supports healthcare professionals entering politics. Her comments concerned possible effects of stress, not findings from an examination of Trump.

Trump's Press Clashes Raise 'Narcissistic Injury' Questions

One incident cited was Trump's 16 November exchange with NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor. She questioned his focus on Washington construction projects following disruption to the country's air travel system.

Trump defended the renovations and criticised Alcindor's questioning. The recorded confrontation shows a public disagreement; it cannot, on its own, explain his reaction or establish a medical cause.

Raw Story also cited Trump's 7 November social media post offering UFC chief Dana White the White House press secretary job. The post named several fighters as potential assistants.

Trump said on 8 November that he was joking. During a White House appearance with White on 9 November, he again presented the proposal as humour.

California geriatrician and dementia specialist Liz Landsverk told Raw Story that Trump appeared tired and increasingly reactive. She cited what she perceived as repetitive storytelling and daytime drowsiness, neither of which establishes cognitive impairment.

Dua suggested that diminished inhibition could, hypothetically, help explain certain behaviour. That possibility remains speculation in the absence of clinical evidence.

The assessments were based on publicly reported behaviour, not documented examinations. They do not establish that Trump has a personality disorder, dementia or another cognitive condition. Observable conduct alone cannot confirm any of those diagnoses.

The American Psychiatric Association's Goldwater Rule restricts psychiatrists from offering professional opinions about public figures they have not examined. It does not automatically apply to every specialist interviewed.

Landsverk acknowledged the difficulty of drawing distinctions from outward behaviour alone. 'Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference,' she said.