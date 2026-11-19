Elon Musk has admitted he felt 'pretty foolish' after spending nearly $500 million backing Republicans, as Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterms.

Speaking virtually from China at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, 18 November, the Tesla chief executive said he would probably have spent less and insisted: 'I'm not MAGA.'

Musk helped finance President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign and later served in his administration. He continued backing Republican candidates in 2026, hoping to prevent Democrats from controlling the presidency and both chambers of Congress in 2029.

Elon Musk Regrets Record Republican Spending

Interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Musk said he felt 'pretty foolish' about spending so much without seeing much return. He added that he would probably have spent less if he could revisit the decision.

The billionaire conceded that Republican losses might have been worse without his donations. But he said the results showed that money alone could not decide an election.

Elon Musk's stated objective was to ensure Republicans retained enough Senate seats to prevent one-party control of Washington in 2029. He acknowledged that the goal had failed.

A New York Times analysis published on 2 November put his disclosed federal and state political contributions at approximately $474 million (approximately £360 million). That included around $216 million (approximately £164 million) for America PAC and $168 million (approximately £128 million) for Senate Leadership Fund.

The estimate covered donations disclosed since January 2025, with some federal records running only to mid-October. Undisclosed contributions and later donations could push the total higher.

Democrats subsequently secured the House and Senate, while Republican Ken Paxton lost his Texas Senate race to Democrat James Talarico.

The results marked a setback for Elon Musk's stated aim, although they cannot establish how individual contests would have unfolded without his spending. He did not announce plans to stop funding future campaigns.

Elon Musk Explains Why He Is 'Not MAGA'

Asked about his political views, Musk told Sorkin: 'I'm not MAGA.' He questioned the label and said he did not believe in unquestioning support for Republican policies.

Elon Musk called himself 'ideologically quite moderate' and argued that both major parties had strengths and weaknesses. In 2024, he appeared at a Trump rally and described himself as 'dark MAGA'.

You are still getting a subpoena. https://t.co/zQSjMkSol0 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 18, 2026

He later worked on the administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative in 2025. Despite subsequent disagreements with Trump, his latest remarks did not amount to a formal break with the president or Republican politics.

Elon Musk also addressed the Texas governor's race, in which Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Greg Abbott. He said he expected her to be 'quite moderate' and believed things would be fine in Texas under her leadership.

His comments indicated an expectation of moderation, not a pledge to work with the incoming administration. Tesla and SpaceX both have substantial operations in the state.

Asked about possible congressional scrutiny, Musk rejected suggestions that he had committed crimes and criticised Democrats who had spoken of investigating him. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego responded on X with a warning: 'You are still getting a subpoena.'