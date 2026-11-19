President Donald Trump called the Iran agreement negotiated with Vice-President JD Vance's help a 'waste of time' during a Fox News interview in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, 18 November.

Yet, he praised Vance and defended the war that the vice-president blamed for Republican midterm defeats.

The criticism concerned a memorandum of understanding signed electronically by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on 17 June.

Vance had helped negotiate the arrangement, which was intended to extend a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

The framework unravelled in July following attacks on vessels and renewed American strikes. On 8 July, Trump called the ceasefire 'over' and dismissed further discussions with Tehran as a waste of time.

Donald Trump Criticises Iran Diplomacy but Praises Vance

Speaking to Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, Trump said he had opposed the memorandum from the outset. 'I didn't like doing it, but I listened to people,' he said.

'I never believe too much in memorandums,' Trump added, arguing that negotiators should have pursued a contract instead. His criticism focused on the diplomatic approach rather than Vance's overall performance.

Still, Trump refused to call the preliminary agreement a mistake. 'It delayed things a little bit. It wasn't a mistake,' he said. The talks, he argued, had helped his administration understand Iranian officials, whom he accused of being untrustworthy.

Trump also rejected the suggestion that he had sidelined Vance because the negotiations failed. 'He's doing a very good job,' the president said.

His position on military action was less qualified. Asked whether he would pursue the war again, Trump answered 'absolutely yes'. He argued that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon justified the campaign, despite its political costs.

On 12 November, Trump directed Vance to concentrate on what the president alleged was corruption and crime in Democratic-controlled cities and states. 'We don't need a deal with Iran,' Trump wrote on social media.

The instruction prompted renewed discussions about possible negotiations with Tehran, even as mediators continued to seek a resolution to the conflict.

Donald Trump and JD Vance Differ Over the War's Political Price

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections and will assume their majorities in January 2027. The following day, Vance offered a stark explanation on X.

'The reason we lost is the war,' he wrote. He challenged Republicans to defend the conflict as worth the cost of losing the Senate, arguing that voters had turned away from the administration.

Trump did not dismiss that assessment. During a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on 8 November, he said he did not disagree with Vance's analysis. His objection was to the suggestion that the military campaign had been the wrong decision.

Election evidence also points beyond Iran. The AP Voter Poll found that around six in 10 voters opposed military action, but only about one-third described the war as crucial to their congressional vote. Living costs and government corruption mattered to more voters.

The disagreement carries implications for the Republicans' next presidential contest. Vance has not announced a 2028 campaign, while Trump has yet to endorse a successor.

Asked by CBS whether he would influence that choice, Trump said he 'may or may not get involved'.