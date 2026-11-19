Jeff Bezos defended his ties to Donald Trump on Tuesday, 17 November, after a journalist asked whether the relationship was 'worth it' with Democrats set to take control of Congress. Bezos said he was 'on the side of America'.

Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress following the 3 November elections. They are due to take control when the new Congress convenes on 3 January 2027.

Their victory has renewed attention on how prominent executives dealt with the Trump administration, and whether the incoming Congress will examine those relationships.

Jeff Bezos Defends His Trump Ties

Amazon founder and executive chair Bezos discussed the president during an interview with Semafor journalist Liz Hoffman at the Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California. Hoffman asked whether his access to Trump might become a liability under a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Bezos said meeting presidents was part of his responsibility as a business leader, rather than a privilege reserved for one political party. He said he had engaged with every president since Bill Clinton and wanted to continue doing so.

Trump, Bezos said, was unusually available. He called the president 'particularly communicative', saying Trump frequently contacted executives and returned calls. Bezos contrasted that access with his limited interactions with Joe Biden, and said he still sought advice from Barack Obama.

Hoffman then raised the possibility of investigations into major businesses. She suggested Democrats had drawn up a list of companies and executives they wanted to examine, and asked: 'Was it worth it if the next two years are going to be what they look like?'

Bezos rejected the suggestion that his relationship with Trump was about personal gain. 'I'm on the side of America,' he said.

'I have never tried to advantage Amazon, or myself, or any of my companies,' he added.

Bezos did not, in the exchange described, give details of his private discussions with Trump. Nor did he identify any specific contact or conversation that might be relevant to congressional oversight. His comments addressed his general approach to meeting presidents, rather than the substance of those private discussions.

Democratic Victory Raises Questions About Bezos's Trump Ties

Hoffman's remarks raised the prospect of scrutiny but did not amount to an announcement that Bezos or Amazon had been selected for a congressional investigation. The article provides no details of the list she referred to, or of its source.

Democrats are preparing to lead House and Senate committees. Lawmakers can seek documents and testimony as part of their oversight work, but an inquiry would not, by itself, establish wrongdoing. The comments at the conference do not confirm that an investigation into Bezos or Amazon is planned.

Bezos defended conversations between presidents and company leaders. 'Presidents need advice from business leaders, and shutting out business leaders is a mistake,' he said.

He also criticised political debate about technology companies, arguing that policymakers should focus on underlying economic problems. He raised housing supply while discussing rising costs, but the exchange, as described, did not include further detail about a policy proposal.

The conference discussion therefore centred on the principle of presidential access and the possibility of future scrutiny. Whether Democrats will examine Bezos's political relationships remains uncertain. The remarks reported here do not establish that lawmakers have opened an inquiry, or what evidence they might seek if they did.