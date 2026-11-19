An autopsy released on Wednesday, 18 November, has documented blunt force injuries across the head, neck, torso, arms and legs of Atlanta educator Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, who died after being ejected from Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath rollercoaster.

The ride reaches 200ft, but the report does not establish how far Kariem fell or how he became dislodged. The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death an accident, a medical classification that does not determine whether equipment or operating procedures contributed.

Georgia authorities are continuing to investigate, and Goliath remains closed.

Goliath Rollercoaster Autopsy Details Fatal Injuries

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office attributed Kariem's death to blunt force injuries. It says he landed on the roof of a building inside the park, but does not establish the sequence of events that led to his death.

Preliminary accounts collected by Cobb County police indicate Kariem was ejected, struck other riders and fell beneath the attraction. Witnesses separately described him rising from his seat, falling headfirst back into the rollercoaster car and then being thrown out.

UPDATE: 42 year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem has been identified as the man killed on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia yesterday. Kariem was a staff member at the Wesley International Academy in the Atlanta Public Schools.



Kariem's family released this photo… pic.twitter.com/YkAfztcAZF — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) October 13, 2026

The accounts have not established how Kariem became dislodged. Officials have not released findings confirming whether his safety restraint was secured, or whether any equipment or operating procedures played a part.

Officers arrived at about 3.58pm and found him unresponsive and not breathing. Four children were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, CBS Atlanta reported.

At Wesley International Academy in Atlanta, Kariem was known as an IT manager, technology teacher and robotics coach. He had worked at the school for 12 years, according to its executive director, Jason Marshall. His family also described him as a beloved father.

Six Flags Reviews Safety After Goliath Death

Georgia's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is investigating the ride's safety and compliance with state rules. Cobb County police are separately investigating the circumstances of the death.

The state agency says Goliath's 16 March inspection found no violations or deficiencies. That earlier inspection is not a finding about what happened in October. Regulators are reviewing equipment, records and operating procedures before deciding whether the ride can reopen.

Under Georgia rules, a ride involved in a fatal accident must stay out of service until the state completes its investigation. Regulators, rather than Six Flags alone, will determine when Goliath may resume operating.

On 23 October, Six Flags president and chief executive John Reilly announced additional seat belts for Goliath and other rollercoasters using similar restraints. CBS Atlanta reported on 5 November that the belts had been fitted, although investigators had not established a cause.

Six Flags also brought in independent engineers and ride inspection specialists to examine safety standards across its parks. Reilly said the company was 'reinforcing safety precautions at our parks' and cooperating with investigators.

His statement confirmed that eight other rides across five parks had been temporarily closed 'out of an abundance of caution'. It did not establish whether those attractions remained shut in November.

Six Flags continues to list Goliath as temporarily closed on its website, without a reopening date. The state's review must be completed before the ride can return to service.