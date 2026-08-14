International Motors will cut 1,341 jobs at its Springfield, Ohio operations by October 2026 as part of a facility sale to Canadian defence firm Roshel Inc., according to WARN filings released in July that show more than 1,500 layoffs planned across the state.

The move, among the largest single mass layoffs in Ohio in the past five years, will leave only a sliver of International Motors' local workforce in place once the sale is completed.

The fresh figures come from monthly Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, notices filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Three employers submitted notices in July 2026, together signalling 1,393 job losses, all expected within the coming months.

International Motors' Springfield cuts account for the overwhelming majority, with smaller reductions confirmed at a craft distributor in Strongsville and an assisted living centre in Cincinnati.

International Motors Layoffs Reshape Springfield Jobs Landscape

International Motors, a long-standing American manufacturer of commercial vehicles and engines, has told state officials it plans to lay off nearly all employees at its Springfield operations as ownership of the facilities passes to Roshel Inc.

The transaction is due to close by October 2026, after which most of the current workforce will no longer be employed by International Motors.

The WARN notice lists 1,341 affected workers at the Springfield site, making it one of the most severe mass layoff events reported in Ohio in recent years based on state records.

The company has not publicly detailed how many roles, if any, might be picked up by Roshel, nor the terms under which any rehiring might occur. Without those assurances, Springfield is effectively bracing for a near-total reset at one of its anchor industrial employers.

State officials, who are required to publish WARN notices but do not approve or block the layoffs, have not provided further commentary on whether additional support will be offered to affected workers beyond standard retraining and employment services.

Nothing has been confirmed publicly about transition packages or local retraining schemes tailored specifically to the International Motors workforce, so residents and employees are largely relying on formal WARN documentation and internal company communications at this stage.

While International Motors dominates the July list, it is not alone. Notions Marketing, a wholesale distributor of craft supplies based in Strongsville, has notified the state that three workers may be laid off. Bridgeway Pointe, an assisted living facility in Cincinnati, plans to let go of 49 employees, according to its filing.

Together, these three entities represent more than 1,500 potential job losses across Ohio. The number appears slightly lower in the detailed breakdown than in headline estimates, reflecting the reality that WARN reports are snapshots and sometimes rounded or updated as companies refine their plans. Where those figures ultimately land could shift slightly, but the scale of the International Motors cuts is not in dispute.

What WARN Notices Reveal About International Motors and Others

Under US law, WARN notices are meant to act as an early warning system for communities. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers with 100 or more full-time staff to provide at least 60 days' written notice ahead of plant closures or mass layoffs that affect at least 50 full-time workers and are expected to last more than six months.

In practice, that means companies such as International Motors must alert both employees and state agencies before major job losses take effect. Those notices are then collated and published by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, allowing local authorities, training providers and neighbouring businesses to see trouble coming rather than discovering it after the fact.

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The International Motors WARN notice is more than a bureaucratic requirement. It is a signal that hundreds of specialised manufacturing jobs are at risk in a city that has fought hard over the years to keep high-value industrial work within its borders. There is, at least so far, no independent confirmation from Roshel about how many positions might be preserved under its ownership, or whether it intends to change the nature of operations at the site. Without that clarity, workers are left reading between the lines of a legal filing.

The lack of detailed public response from International Motors also leaves questions hanging.

WARN notices do not require companies to explain strategic motives or future investment plans, only to list the number of affected workers and the expected timing. That narrow focus keeps the filings clean but can make them unsettlingly blunt for communities that see jobs reduced to a line on a spreadsheet.

Officials and unions will almost certainly push for more concrete commitments as the October 2026 sale deadline approaches. Whether those negotiations translate into rehiring guarantees or more generous severance for the 1,341 International Motors employees now on the WARN list remains to be seen. Until firm agreements are made public, everything beyond the numbers themselves should be taken with a grain of salt.