Karoline Leavitt is due to leave her role as White House press secretary at the end of August, prompting an unverified online theory that she 'finally woke the hell up' and abandoned Donald Trump after allegedly being left on a decoy plane during a reported security threat in Turkey. Leavitt and Trump have both said her departure is about family, not the incident.

The news came after Trump confirmed Leavitt's decision on Truth Social on 12 August. The 80-year-old president described her as 'one of my most trusted aides' and praised her as 'one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office.'

He also said she was leaving so she could spend more time with her 'beautiful young children and family,' adding that it was a decision he 'totally understands and respects.'

Why the Decoy Plane Theory Took Hold

Leavitt's announcement quickly became entangled with a report about Trump's movements during a trip to Turkey last month.

It was reported that several members of Trump's cabinet remained on board what they believed was Air Force One on 8 July, while the president secretly left the aircraft over security concerns involving Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were reportedly among those who stayed behind.

According to the report, Trump entered the aircraft before being moved on a catering truck to a separate military plane. The details soon spread across social media, where users linked the incident to Leavitt's decision to step down weeks later.

One user described the timing as 'only days after finding out she'd been left on a decoy plane targeted by Iranian death threats.' Another claimed Trump had taken political aide and former television presenter Natalie Harp with him instead of Leavitt and other cabinet officials.

That post suggested Leavitt may have realised 'how expendable she, and everyone else, was/is' to the president. A separate user wrote, 'I'm sure it's just a coincidence that Karoline Leavitt resigned as White House press secretary after being an unwitting decoy on Air Force One.'

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein pushed the claim further, writing that Leavitt had announced her resignation '24 hours after she found out that Trump left her for dead on a plane he thought could be shot out of the sky.'

The allegation is dramatic. It is also unverified.

Nothing confirms that Leavitt was aware of the reported flight arrangements, believed she was in danger, or resigned because of the incident. Nor is there evidence that Trump personally selected who remained on the aircraft for that reason.

The theory rests on timing, online interpretation and claims that have not been established by Leavitt, the White House or law enforcement.

Read more Erika Kirk Tipped To Replace Karoline Leavitt After Leaked Video Shows Tense Marine One Exchange With Trump Erika Kirk Tipped To Replace Karoline Leavitt After Leaked Video Shows Tense Marine One Exchange With Trump

What Karoline Leavitt Said About Leaving Trump's White House

Other social media users focused on Leavitt's own post announcing her departure, claiming it had been 'Made with AI.'

One commenter wrote, 'I guess Karoline wasn't a fan of being left to die on the old AF1 while Trump was scuttled to another plane via catering truck.'

The same post described Leavitt as 'the worst press secretary in US history' and concluded, 'Good riddance.'

Those comments show how quickly a personnel announcement can become a referendum on a political figure. Leavitt's decision was presented publicly as a family choice, but online critics reframed it as a moment of political disillusionment.

Whether that reading reflects reality is impossible to establish from the available information.

Leavitt's statement offered no indication that she was leaving because of a security concern or disagreement with Trump. Instead, she referred to the demands of the job following the birth of her daughter.

'The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary,' she wrote.

That explanation is consistent with Trump's account and is the only reason either of them has publicly given for her departure. It also carries a more ordinary weight than the online theory, which turns a decision about childcare into a story about loyalty, danger and political abandonment.

The reported decoy-plane episode may explain why the speculation gained traction. Yet a connection is not proof, and the timing alone cannot establish motive. It cannot be independently verified, so take everything lightly.

For now, the confirmed detail is narrower. Leavitt will leave the press secretary role at the end of August, while Trump has publicly defended her record and she has said the demands of the White House are incompatible with the mother she wants to be. The rest remains internet conjecture, however wild it may sound.