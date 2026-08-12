Extraordinary claims regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena have re-ignited global interest in extraterrestrial life after declassified FBI and Pentagon files revealed a bizarre military encounter in the western United States.

According to newly released documents from a fresh wave of transparency measures ordered by the executive branch, two individuals believed to be US military service members watched glowing, shape-shifting lights perform impossible aerial manoeuvers during an evening reconnaissance drive earlier this year.

The encounter escalated when a solitary red orb perched at high altitude was quickly joined by a fleet of up to ten additional craft moving in precise synchronisation. Most bafflingly, after fleeing the scene, one witness discovered that his traditional analogue timepiece had mysteriously jumped forward by a full 25 minutes while digital electronics remained entirely unaffected.

Renowned Harvard theoretical physicist Avi Loeb evaluated the chilling report, suggesting the anomaly could stem from powerful electromagnetic disruptions, classified government black projects, or potentially groundbreaking alien technology.

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FBI Files Detail Triangular Light Pattern Sightings

The incident began when the two individuals spotted a strange red light at the crest of the mountain range to their west. Perched between 5,000 and 7,000 feet in the sky, the solitary orb did not remain alone for long. It was quickly joined by a fleet of six to ten additional craft appearing directly above their position, turning a routine evening into a wild experience.

According to the explosive FBI documents, the newly arrived lights and the first-observed object appeared to synchronise before travelling to the east and southeast. One orb suddenly plunged downward, while the rest regrouped and vanished into the darkness of the night sky.

Squinting through a night optical device, the observer reported that each red glow appeared to consist of three separate lights moving closely together in a triangular or diamond-shaped pattern. Moments later, two more mysterious lights flickered close to the ground just 1,000 feet away before disappearing from view.

Bizarre UFO Time Slip Confounds Military Personnel

Another surprise hit the pair after they safely drove away from the scene. Checking the time, one witness, presumed to be a service member based on details in the report, discovered his traditional analogue watch was suddenly running a full 25 minutes fast.

This stark leap in time happened while the companion's digital watch, their dashboard clock and mobile phones were reportedly unaffected. The witness maintained that he had been looking at his watch throughout the day and night and that it had been accurate up to that point. The reported watch discrepancy added another unusual detail to the account.

Harvard Scientist Evaluates Suspected Alien Technology Claims

Evaluating the baffling report, Loeb suggested a powerful electromagnetic effect could have disrupted the mechanical timepiece while leaving digital gadgets intact. The prominent physicist laid out a few potential realities regarding these airspace incursions.

'If these are technologies developed by adversarial nations, we need to know about them because it's a matter of national security. It could also be that we're dealing with some "black projects"... Finally, it could be a manifestation of some alien technology, in which case it would be a huge scientific discovery,' Loeb stated.

Pentagon UFO Files Expose Chilling Afghan Encounter

The time warp is one of many chilling accounts exposed in Donald Trump's fresh wave of UFO releases. In another jarring incident, a pilot stationed at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan recalled watching a silent, 500-foot triangle drift past in 2002 at 4.30am as the stars suddenly vanished. The pilot reported that it appeared as if something huge went overhead.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the Department of War was in lockstep with President Trump on transparency regarding UAP.

'These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fuelled justified speculation, and it's time the American people see it for themselves,' Hegseth noted.

With federal agencies continuing to unseal decades of classified flight records, the pressure mounts on researchers to separate mundane atmospheric clutter from genuine technological mysteries.