Iranian strikes on 20 US bases have destroyed or damaged dozens of jets and other aircraft, with losses running into billions of dollars, according to detailed satellite analysis released this week.

The retaliatory attacks by Iran followed the launch of US and Israeli operations against Iranian targets in late February 2026. BBC Verify's examination of imagery and videos has provided the clearest picture yet of the impact, at a time when a fragile ceasefire is in place across the region.

Satellite Analysis Reveals Extent of Damage

Satellite imagery analysed by BBC Verify confirms that Iran struck at least 20 US military installations across eight countries in the Middle East. These include sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Iraq. In total, at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment were damaged or destroyed, a figure far higher than any previous public acknowledgement from US officials as reported by The Washington Post.

The targets ranged from fuel depots and hangars to communications equipment and air defence batteries. Several bases were left all but uninhabitable in the initial waves, forcing personnel to relocate temporarily. Al Jazeera mentioned one notable hit at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia took out a surveillance aircraft.

Such losses were hardly a surprise given the scale of the Iranian barrage, which involved hundreds of missiles and drones launched in coordinated salvos.

How Iranian Missiles and Drones Breached Sophisticated Defences

Iran's strategy relied on overwhelming US and allied air defences with swarms of relatively inexpensive drones alongside more sophisticated ballistic missiles. This approach exhausted interceptor stocks, including those for systems such as THAAD, three batteries of which were reportedly hit.

Gaps in coverage emerged as defences were depleted by the intensity of the exchanges in the war's opening phase.Verified videos and imagery showed precision strikes on key infrastructure, disrupting command and control at bases including Al Udeid in Qatar and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait.

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A Washington Post reel on Instagram captured the analysis, stating 'Iranian airstrikes have damaged or destroyed at least 228 structures across bases or sites used by the US military since the war began'.

The tactic highlighted vulnerabilities in even the most advanced installations, where saturation attacks proved difficult to counter fully.

Billions in Aircraft and Infrastructure Losses

The cost has been steep. In the first two weeks alone, damage to bases reached $800 million (£594.5 million) as per BBC.

These included F-35 and F-15 fighter jets as well as MQ-9 Reaper drones. A separate Business Insider reel on Instagram referenced a congressional report, noting 'US military aircraft losses during the Iran war totalled an estimated $2.6 billion, according to a new congressional report detailing 42 aircraft'.

Think tank calculations have placed overall equipment losses even higher. While the Pentagon has described operations as continuing without major disruption, the need for repairs and replacements has prompted requests for further funding.

As of 2 June 2026, the cumulative cost of the conflict to the US military now runs into tens of billions of dollars, according to congressional figures. With the truce holding but tensions persisting, questions remain over long-term basing and readiness in the Gulf region.