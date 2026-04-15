Intelligence reports from multiple outlets reported that Iran still possess a large stockpile of missiles; even after constant bombing by the US and Israel for the majority of the war.

Also, Iran is to still have a considerable amount of drone launchers even though the White House heavily refutes this.

Iran's Strategy

According to Vietnamese paper Bao Nghe An, 'intelligence reports cited by the New York Times indicate that Iran possesses a significant stockpile of ballistic missiles, stored in massive bunkers deep within granite mountain ranges.'

'Granite is a natural material capable of withstanding immense pressure, far exceeding conventional construction standards, creating a natural shield against even the most powerful penetrating bombs.'

According to MSN, 'Missile launches have dropped sharply - from hundreds per day at the outset to fewer than 40 more recently, with roughly 20 aimed at Israel daily.'

'Meanwhile, Iran continues to unleash between 50 and 100 drones each day across the region, most of which are intercepted.'

'Sam Lair, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, believes Iran's rapid restoration of access to these bases is part of a carefully prepared operational doctrine. Tehran's strategy focuses on withstanding the initial attack, preserving its core forces, and being ready to retaliate as soon as conditions permit.'

At some bigger and more in depth bases such as in Yazd, Iran which, allegedly contains an automated rail system inside the mountains.

'This system closely connects assembly areas, fuel depots, and secret escape points. In military documentary footage, missile launchers can move rapidly from their concealed positions to firing points and then retreat into the mountains in just minutes, minimizing the time it takes for enemy radar and satellites to detect them,' according to Bao Nghe An.

Iran's Mountains of Defense

Speaking to the Statesman, analyst Shanaka Anslem Perera said: 'The mountain does not care how many sorties are flown above it.'

'The railway does not care how many portals are sealed. The geology is the defense, and the geology has been there for 300 million years.'

The granite mountains puts up the most flight against America's biggest bunker-busting bomb; the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator.

Are Iran's Drones Destroyed?

The Pentagon said it hit 11,000 targets in the opening five weeks of the war, while Israeli forces reported three-quarters of Iran's launchers had been destroyed by March 7.

However, in a recent CNN report they allege that from a US intelligence report that around half of Iran's Iran's ballistic missile launchers are still intact despite about six weeks of bombing and missile strikes by the US and Israel.

In a response to the CNN report, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: 'Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks are down around 90 per cent, their navy is wiped out, two-thirds of their production facilities are damaged or destroyed, and the United States and Israel have overwhelming air dominance over Iran.'