A retired US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst's claim that General Dan Caine physically blocked Donald Trump from launching a nuclear strike on Iran has racked up nearly 2 million views online in under 24 hours, yet fact-checkers say no official record of the alleged Saturday meeting exists.

The allegation came from Larry C Johnson on the 'Judging Freedom' podcast, hosted by former judge Andrew Napolitano. Johnson said Trump tried to 'use the nuclear codes' during an emergency session at the White House, and that Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stood up and invoked his authority as head of the military to stop him. Political commentator Jimmy Dore amplified the clip on X on 20 April, where it went viral within hours.

According to retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson: During an emergency meeting On Saturday Trump tried to “use the nuclear codes” on Iran and he was stopped by General Dan Caine.



According to Johnson “there is seriously something wrong with Trump”: pic.twitter.com/9x5LONnnsm — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) April 20, 2026

What the Fact-Checkers Found

Lead Stories searched Google News and Yahoo News for matching reports and found none. The site concluded that had such a confrontation actually happened and been verified by insiders, major outlets would have covered it heavily. The White House, the Pentagon, and Caine's office have not responded. Johnson himself attributed the account to 'one report coming out of the White House' without naming a source.

An X post from the account @JaokooMoses that sparked the most aggressive version of the rumour, claiming Caine 'stormed out' of the meeting, has been labelled false.

CONFIRMED: The US joint Chiefs of staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine stormed out of an emergency meeting with Trump. Insiders indicate that Trump wanted to invoke the nuclear codes as a deterrence against Iran but Caine refused and invoked the U.S. Uniform Code of Military Justice. — Royal Ambassador (@JaokooMoses) April 19, 2026

Why the Unverified Claim Took Off

The claim landed in a moment when friction between Trump and Caine was already documented. A Washington Post story published on 22 February 2026 laid out the chairman's concerns about the scale, complexity, and potential US casualties of a major Iran operation. Caine was confirmed by the Senate as chairman in April 2025, the first person appointed to the role without previously holding a four-star rank.

That tension has surfaced publicly. On 8 April, Caine told reporters at the Pentagon that a ceasefire was 'a pause', not peace, a framing that sat uneasily with Trump's 7 April Truth Social post warning that 'a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.'

🚨 🚨 TRUMP: a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. pic.twitter.com/t0SArSODAN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2026

Amnesty International condemned the threat as a breach of international humanitarian law.

Market and Policy Stakes

The stakes are not purely political. Brent crude surged past $120 (£88.73) a barrel after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on 4 March, an event the International Energy Agency has called the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. US petrol prices hit $4 (£2.96) a gallon by 31 March, and jet fuel costs more than doubled.

After the Islamabad peace talks between US and Iranian officials collapsed after roughly 21 hours, Trump ordered a naval blockade of the Strait. By 16 April, Caine confirmed 13 vessels had been turned around, and the operation had been extended into the Pacific to target ships suspected of carrying Iranian cargo.

Johnson himself argued that Trump's public messaging on the war has been geared toward moving markets rather than stating facts, citing reporting that traders earned more than $1 billion (£739 million) on suspiciously timed positions during the conflict.

What Remains Unverified

Johnson's claim that Caine blocked a nuclear order has no corroborating document, on-the-record source, or court filing. What is confirmed is that Caine has consistently urged caution, that Trump has repeatedly contradicted his own advisers, and that the gap between the commander-in-chief's rhetoric and the Joint Chiefs' public posture is wide enough to give viral rumours room to breathe.

Until the Pentagon responds, the story remains a claim, not a fact.