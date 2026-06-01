Amid ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran, a significant claim has surfaced regarding the political stability of the West Asian nation. Reports emerged on 31 May suggesting internal power struggles have reached a breaking point within the national government.

The geopolitical landscape experienced a sudden shift when unverified reports indicated the current leadership might be stepping aside. Observers are closely monitoring the unfolding situation as officials in Tehran swiftly move to address these high-stakes allegations.

What Prompted the Allegations of an IRGC Government Takeover

The initial claims originated from Iran International, citing an anonymous source reportedly 'familiar with the matter.' According to this report, President Masoud Pezeshkian formally submitted his resignation on 31 May. The development immediately sparked widespread scrutiny.

The broadcaster alleged the sudden departure was driven by a complete administrative 'takeover,' orchestrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This controversial claim outlined a severe marginalisation of civilian leadership.

The anonymous source explicitly stated that 'the president and the government have effectively been excluded from major and vital decision-making processes in the country, and that the vacuum created by this situation has enabled hardline factions within the IRGC to take control of affairs.' The report further claimed the president felt 'unable to run the government and carry out his legal responsibilities.'

Additionally, the broadcast noted that any such resignation remains strictly pending the approval of Mojtaba Khamenei. He serves as the Supreme Leader of Iran, adding weight to the narrative.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has not resigned and continues to carry out his duties, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported, citing an informed government source, denying an Iran International report that he had sought to step down.



Separately, Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy… https://t.co/pri7cbaALX — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 31, 2026

Why Iranian Officials Categorically Deny the President Has Stepped Down

Despite the rapidly spreading narrative, the central government in Iran has vehemently refuted all such claims. Officials swiftly mobilised to control the public narrative and reassure the international community of their domestic stability.

Mehdi Tabatabaei, the Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications, utilised social media to address the public directly. In a statement on X, he declared the Iran International report fundamentally 'false,' categorising it as a deliberate component of broader 'media games,' meant to disrupt negotiations.

Tabatabaei further emphasised the administration's unwavering resolve, stating that 'Pezeshkian would not back down from serving the Iranian people,' ensuring his tenure. These forceful public rebuttals reflect Tehran's desire to project stability.

The definitive rejection of the resignation story was corroborated by the Anadolu Agency, Turkey's state-run news organisation. Furthermore, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency cited an informed government source to reiterate that Masoud Pezeshkian remains firmly anchored as President.

FURTHER Confirmation Iran's President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian is NOT RESIGNING



The man LITERALLY said he would DIE for the Iranian people. STOP falling for the FAKE IRAN INTERNATIONAL NEWS



Directly from the Head of the Government Information Council:

It appears that the… https://t.co/GBhwo8Y43z pic.twitter.com/7A7QA1rGdE — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 31, 2026

How Donald Trump Characterises the Unfolding Nuclear Negotiations

As diplomatic discussions between the US and Iran proceed during the current 60-day ceasefire, Donald Trump offered a surprising update on 30 May. He directly addressed the ongoing American efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

During an appearance on Lara Trump's Fox Show, the former president detailed his specific demands regarding the international negotiation process. He explained that the 'one guarantee,' that he must 'have to have,' is the absolute assurance of 'no nuclear weapons.'

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This requirement has remained a long-standing demand throughout the geopolitical conflict between the two nations. However, the update shocked many political analysts when Trump confidently claimed that Iran has actually 'agreed to it.'

Expanding on the purported progress, he stated, 'The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that, and it was very interesting,' during the broadcast.

As of this report, Iranian officials have yet to confirm these specific details or validate the nuclear concessions. The international community awaits formal verification of these agreements.