Alec Baldwin's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, has reacted to Perez Hilton's hospitalisation following a disturbing TikTok livestream by condemning the celebrity gossip blogger's past treatment of her family while expressing concern for his three children.

Her comments have since prompted Reddit users to revisit Hilton's controversial career and legacy in 2000s celebrity culture.

Ireland Baldwin Reacts to Perez Hilton's Hospitalisation

In an Instagram Story, Baldwin accused Hilton of publicly humiliating her family for years, sexualising her from a young age and commenting on her weight and body when she was a child. She also accused him of making crude edits involving her mother and friends.

'Perez Hilton has publicly humiliated my family for years, sexualized me from a young age, commented on my weight and body (as a child), made unforgivable comments about people in my family,' Baldwin wrote.

Despite her criticism, she expressed sympathy for his children and concern for his recovery.

'But his children deserve better and a healthy father and I am so sad for all of them. I hope he gets the help he needs and heals,' she added.

Perez Hilton's Disturbing Livestream

Baldwin's comments came after Hilton, 48, was hospitalised following a TikTok livestream on 4 August that prompted authorities to respond to his home.

Read more Inside Perez Hilton's Troubled Miami Move: Lost Perks and Financial Strains Before Harrowing Livestream Inside Perez Hilton's Troubled Miami Move: Lost Perks and Financial Strains Before Harrowing Livestream

He was taken to hospital under Florida's Baker Act for psychiatric assessment, while his family and representatives asked for privacy.

The hospitalisation came during a difficult period for Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. He moved from Las Vegas to Miami in June with his three children, but the relocation came amid financial and health pressures.

As previously reported, Hilton spent 21 days in hospital after developing sepsis following an ulcer and perforation. He returned to hospital in April with a major blood clot that required emergency surgery.

Before the livestream, Hilton acknowledged feeling overwhelmed by the move, saying he was in 'a bit of a spiral.' He had also put his Las Vegas property on the market for about £3 million ($4 million) and said he was entering 'hustle mode' to rebuild his income.

Reddit Weighs In

Reddit users quickly turned their attention to Hilton's past, with some arguing that younger internet users may not fully understand his influence during the 2000s.

Hilton launched his celebrity blog in 2004 and became a prominent figure in the era of provocative online gossip. His coverage attracted criticism over his treatment of celebrities, including accusations of outing people before they were ready to publicly discuss their sexuality.

One Reddit user wrote: 'I really don't think people who weren't online at the time fully understand how genuinely evil Perez Hilton was.'

Others cited his 2010 publication of an alleged upskirt image involving then-17-year-old Miley Cyrus, which prompted widespread backlash.

Comment

by u/No-Hall-3485 from discussion

in Fauxmoi

The discussion also included comments about Hilton's influence on celebrity and paparazzi culture, although some claims made by Reddit users about his alleged payment for compromising images remain unsubstantiated.

Despite the criticism, several commenters stressed that Hilton's children should not be blamed for his past actions. 'He's a bad person but that is not his kids' fault in any way,' one user wrote.

Comment

by u/No-Hall-3485 from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Another said: 'He is a truly horrific person. His children are obviously innocent, and I genuinely hope they are protected from all that is going on.'

Others argued that Hilton's hospitalisation should be treated with compassion while continuing to examine his controversial legacy.