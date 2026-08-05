A name that once dominated celebrity gossip websites around the world has returned to the headlines under deeply concerning circumstances. Perez Hilton, the outspoken blogger who built an empire by reporting on Hollywood scandals, was taken to hospital after police responded to his Miami home following reports of a disturbing TikTok livestream.

While authorities have confirmed he is receiving medical care, the incident has also prompted renewed public interest in the man who helped reshape celebrity journalism during the early days of the internet.

Police Confirmed Perez Hilton Was Taken to Hospital

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded on Tuesday evening after receiving multiple reports about an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on TikTok.

According to authorities, Hilton was alone inside his Miami home when officers arrived. Deputies used crisis intervention procedures designed to reduce risk and safely engage with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. Rather than forcing an immediate confrontation, officers prioritised de-escalation while specialist personnel were brought to the scene.

The Sheriff's Office later confirmed that Hilton was safely recovered from the property and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Officials also confirmed that Hilton's children and his mother were safe and were not present during the incident. The department said its Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were also providing support and resources to his family.

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office explained that slowing situations involving mental health emergencies often reduces the risk of injury to everyone involved while creating opportunities for communication and safe intervention.

Who Is Perez Hilton

Born Mario Lavandeira, Perez Hilton became one of the internet's biggest entertainment personalities after launching his celebrity gossip website in the early 2000s.

His blog quickly attracted millions of readers by publishing celebrity rumours, exclusive stories and blunt commentary that often sparked controversy. At the height of its popularity, PerezHilton.com became one of the most visited entertainment websites in the world, regularly influencing the day's celebrity news cycle.

Hilton's writing style was intentionally provocative. He frequently mocked celebrities and added handwritten captions and doodles to paparazzi photographs, earning both loyal readers and fierce critics.

Over the years, numerous stars criticised his approach, including Khloé Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, who was once considered a close friend before their relationship deteriorated publicly.

Despite the criticism, Hilton remained one of the defining voices of celebrity blogging during an era when entertainment news increasingly shifted from traditional magazines to digital platforms.

He Later Tried To Leave His Controversial Reputation Behind

Rather than focusing solely on celebrity scandals, he began sharing more lifestyle and family content while speaking openly about fatherhood. He also acknowledged that some of his earlier reporting had caused genuine harm.

'What's important for me is not being liked, but it is that people think I am no longer toxic to the world,' he said.

He also recognised that many people remained sceptical about his attempts to change.

'I'm aware of the fact there are going to be a lot of people with lingering resentment and a lot of sceptics. And that's OK because I am not pretending to be perfect.'

Although his website no longer dominates entertainment coverage in the way it once did, Hilton has remained active through podcasts, social media platforms and digital content creation.