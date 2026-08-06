Ariana Grande's body has become the centre of an intensifying online debate, but health experts have warned that relentless commentary about the singer's appearance could have an 'extremely negative impact' on her and others struggling with body image.

Body image speaker and educator Jemma Haythorne said even comments framed as concern can reinforce the idea that people's bodies are open to public judgement.

'Whether people are "expressing concern" or explicitly body-shaming, the fact that we're talking about her body at all can have an extremely negative impact,' Haythorne told news.com.au.

Ariana Grande Faces Body Scrutiny

The latest debate followed the release of Grande's new album Petal and its title track and music video on 31 July. The video appears to address the scrutiny surrounding her appearance through satire, but instead reignited discussion about her health and body.

Social media was flooded with reactions, including comments from fans who argued that the conversation was about Grande's wellbeing rather than wanting her to look as she did in the past.

Grande, 33, has repeatedly pushed back against speculation surrounding her health, urging the public to refrain from commenting on people's bodies.

In 2023, she addressed the ongoing discourse by explaining that the body frequently compared with her current appearance was actually the 'unhealthiest version' of herself.

Expert Warns of 'Concern Trolling'

Haythorne described some of the commentary as 'concern trolling', a term used when hostility or criticism is presented as care or worry.

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'Concern trolling is unhelpful, no matter what size the person's body is. It's judgement in disguise, and is usually not really about health at all,' she said.

Haythorne warned that repeated discussion could be particularly harmful to people struggling with food or body image.

'If someone has a disordered relationship with food or their body, their brain is often telling them that everyone is watching them,' she said. 'This situation is further evidence for anyone struggling that the world is paying attention to each other's bodies, and we are judging them.'

She argued that conversations should instead focus on broader beauty standards and the glorification of extreme thinness, rather than repeatedly analysing Grande's appearance.

Why Body Commentary Can Be Harmful?

Other experts have raised similar concerns. Psychologist Rachel Goldman told the Associated Press that public discussions of celebrity bodies can reinforce the idea that appearance determines personal value.

Johanna Kandel, founder and CEO of the National Alliance for Eating Disorders, urged people to consider the difference between their intentions and the impact of their comments.

'I would just check our intentions behind it,' Kandel said. 'What is the purpose of it? ... What is the intent versus the impact of it?'

Eating disorder advocates say that even well-intentioned remarks can normalise intrusive discussion of bodies when thousands of people publicly dissect a celebrity's appearance.

Grande Plans Break From Spotlight

Amid the growing scrutiny, Grande is preparing to step back from public-facing work after her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes in London on 1 September.

During a recent Chicago concert, Grande said the decision had been under consideration for some time and stressed that 'boundaries need to be set'. She described the tour as a 'healing' and 'beautiful' experience.

ariana grande shares a message to her fans in chicago tonight:



“the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing (…) i heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but i just want to say that could not be more the fuck… pic.twitter.com/v9NQe6wyO0 — Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) August 4, 2026

Her representative said Grande would take a 'much-deserved break' following the tour, citing 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny'. She has also withdrawn from the planned 2027 West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George.

The break is not a retirement from entertainment. Grande is still expected to appear in Focker-in-Law, starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, which is scheduled for release on 25 November.