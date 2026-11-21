One child in Gaza was killed every hour on average during the first 23 months of the war, according to figures cited by historian Assal Rad.

Rad responded after Israel's Foreign Ministry accused the Palestinian Authority of teaching children 'hate, violence and death' on World Children's Day.

Israel Accuses Palestinian Authority of Indoctrinating Children

The Israeli Foreign Ministry posted its message on X on Friday, 20 November, the date the United Nations marks as World Children's Day. The day commemorates the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989 and is meant to promote children's welfare worldwide.

On World Children’s Day the Palestinian Authority’s continues to weaponize education to indoctrinate a generation into hate, violence and death. https://t.co/1vca5LIpY4 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 20, 2026

'On World Children's Day the Palestinian Authority's continues to weaponize education to indoctrinate a generation into hate, violence and death,' the ministry wrote.

Israel has long accused the Palestinian Authority of incitement in its school curriculum and textbooks. The Palestinian Authority has rejected those accusations. The ministry's post did not mention Gaza or the war's impact on Palestinian children.

Rad Cites Save the Children Estimate

Rad, who holds a doctorate in Middle Eastern history, quote-posted the ministry with just four words: 'On World Children's Day'. Alongside them, she shared a screenshot of a Democracy Now! headline from 8 September 2025: 'Save the Children: Israel Has Killed on Average a Child Every Hour for Past 23 Months'.

By Saturday, 21 November, her post had drawn nearly 20,000 views. Some replies echoed her criticism, with one user writing: 'Every accusation is a confession.' Another sarcastically suggested scrapping World Children's Day, calling it 'insulting to Israel and Zionists' sensibilities'.

Save the Children released the figure in September 2025, saying Israeli forces had killed roughly one Palestinian child every hour on average during nearly 23 months of fighting, Dawn reported. The charity said in its release that data from Gaza's Government Media Office showed more than 20,000 children had been killed since October 2023.

'This is a shameful statistic, a horrific new low in a war characterised by a constant stream of them,' said Ahmad Alhendawi, the charity's regional director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe.

'Worst of all, we saw this coming,' he added, pointing to 'systematic attacks on children's homes, playgrounds, schools and hospitals'.

UNICEF Reports Child Deaths After the Ceasefire

The killing of children continued after the ceasefire announced on 10 October 2025. In August 2026, UNICEF said at least 300 children had reportedly been killed in Gaza during the roughly 300 days since the truce, an average of about one child per day, Al Jazeera reported. Hundreds more had been wounded, many severely, the agency said.

'A ceasefire that leaves an average of one child dead each and every day is failing children,' said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

'Children in Gaza are still waiting for the end to the violence they were promised,' he said.

Israel has maintained that it does not deliberately target civilians and has accused Hamas of operating in densely populated areas, arguing that the group's activities put civilians at risk. Critics have disputed that position, citing the scale of civilian casualties.