Bugs bassist Jordan Brunoli died aged 31 in Brisbane on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, after an 18-month illness with colorectal cancer. Two months earlier, he had played two sold-out concerts despite receiving a terminal prognosis.

His wife, George, said he died in his sleep at home, beside her and their dogs. She cared for him with support from palliative care professionals and said he was comfortable and pain-free on his final day.

Brunoli learned in June that his remaining time could be three to four months. He disclosed the prognosis in August, as Bugs prepared to release its fourth album and return to the stage.

Jordan Brunoli Played Two Sold-Out Shows After His Prognosis

Bugs performed at Crowbar Brisbane on 10 and 12 September, following the 28 August release of Head Noise. The album-launch concerts were the band's first performances since a fundraising show at The Tivoli in October 2025.

Formed in 2014, Bugs also includes singer and guitarist Connor Brooker and drummer Brock Weston. Brunoli had worked on Head Noise while undergoing cancer treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy.

In an August announcement accompanying the shows, he said the album's two-year creation had reflected both losses and successes. Making music with people he trusted had remained important throughout his treatment.

He spoke even more plainly in an August interview with triple j's Hack. 'I'll be playing the gigs, even if I'm crawling on stage and crawling off,' he said.

It was a promise he kept. Both Brisbane concerts sold out, giving the trio a chance to share its new record with fans while Brunoli was still able to perform.

He had disclosed that cancer continued to spread despite treatment. In the same interview, his bandmates described the challenge of facing his illness while keeping their friendship and musical plans alive.

Wife George Remembers Jordan Brunoli as Brisbane Pays Tribute

George announced his death on 19 November. 'Jordan died in his sleep on our own bed cuddling me and our dogs last night, the 18th of November 2026,' she wrote.

She called it a privilege to care for him at home and thanked the medical professionals who supported them. Her account of his comfort and freedom from pain referred specifically to his final day.

The couple married in May after being together for a decade. George described those years as 'perfect', recalling laughter, music, supportive friends and difficult but meaningful conversations during his treatment.

His illness had already drawn support from Brisbane musicians. More than a dozen acts joined the October 2025 benefit concert at The Tivoli, helping raise money for his medical and living expenses.

In an interview shortly before his death, Brunoli praised George and his bandmates for keeping him grounded. He also thanked Bugs fans for supporting the group throughout its decade of making music.

Brunoli used his experience to encourage younger people to take persistent symptoms seriously. He said a doctor had initially dismissed his concerns because of his age and urged others to seek medical advice if they felt unheard.

After receiving messages from listeners who said his story had helped them secure earlier diagnoses, Brunoli told Hack, 'We've done some serious good!'

George said a celebration of his life would be organised. The family would share further details when arrangements had been made.