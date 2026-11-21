The Pentagon's internal watchdog has launched an audit of financial awards to defence technology start-ups, following reporting that companies linked to President Donald Trump's sons received billions of dollars in government support.

The review follows an August request from four Democratic lawmakers, who warned that 'the potential for corruption is obvious'.

Watchdog Opens Review

The Defense Department's Office of Inspector General has initiated an audit of financial awards to defence tech start-ups, The Washington Post reported on Friday. The review will assess whether loans, grants, contracts and direct investments complied with laws designed to prevent improper influence.

The audit covers start-ups broadly and is not limited to firms linked to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

As recently as October, the inspector general's office had not confirmed whether it would open a formal inquiry, IBTimes UK reported at the time.

The Post previously reported that 15 companies with investment from the two brothers received about £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion) in federal contracts, investments and loans, most of it after their father returned to the White House.

The firms also have about £2.3 billion ($3.1 billion) in potential future contract options, according to the Post's figures, and some have been cleared to bid on nearly £150 billion ($200 billion) more in work.

Democrats Warned of 'Obvious' Corruption Risk

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Robert Garcia, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Sen. Tammy Duckworth wrote to Inspector General Platte B. Moring III on 4 August.

The lawmakers said Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are affiliated with two investment firms, 1789 Capital and American Ventures, which have backed at least 15 defence-sector companies. They argued that the awards raise questions about whether administration officials and their families may be using their positions to influence Pentagon decisions. They also cited the president's own remark that his children 'have inside information' in 'almost anything they do'.

They asked the watchdog to identify awards that went to companies with ties to the Trump family or other officials, to check whether ethical guidelines were followed and to assess whether the Pentagon's safeguards against conflicts of interest are strong enough.

They also pointed to proposed ethics rules in the 2027 defence spending bill, including a code of conduct for staff at the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital. Taxpayers, they wrote, deserve to know that money is awarded through a competitive process, 'not funneled into the bank accounts of administration cronies.'

The firms named in earlier reporting include drone-parts maker Unusual Machines, which Trump Jr. has advised since late 2024, and Anduril Industries, in which 1789 Capital took a stake in June 2025.

Trump Family Denies Wrongdoing

The brothers have rejected any suggestion of impropriety. Their spokesperson called efforts to cast the investments as improper 'a deliberate distortion of the facts'. Trump Jr.'s spokesman, Andy Surabian, has said the eldest son is a private citizen who plays no part in his firms' dealings with federal agencies.

A Pentagon official previously said outside affiliations and political connections 'play absolutely no role' in funding decisions.

Scrutiny is set to intensify. Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee when Democrats take control in January, has flagged an £18 million ($24 million) Pentagon award to a robotics company that employs Eric Trump, Just the News reported.

White House counsel Will Scharf has warned Garcia that Democrats' threats 'may cross the line into blatant criminality'.