The magnitude 3.4 Auburn earthquake struck beneath Lea Hill in northeast Auburn at 11:13 p.m. PT on Friday, 20 November. The event record placed it about 34 miles, or 55 km, underground, with the strongest shaking classed as weak.

Puget Sound has experienced damaging earthquakes before, including the magnitude 6.8 Nisqually event in 2001. Friday's tremor was much smaller. Its depth falls within the usual range for earthquakes inside the sinking Juan de Fuca plate, although its exact cause remained unconfirmed in the available reporting.

Why Depth Matters After the Auburn Earthquake

Shallow crustal faults, including the Seattle Fault, can produce earthquakes reaching about magnitude 7.5. Cities stand near or directly above these faults, making their proximity a particular danger. The Seattle Fault last produced a large earthquake around A.D. 900.

These shallow earthquakes originate no deeper than about 35 km. Deep earthquakes beneath Puget Sound typically occur between 30 and 70 km underground. Friday's event falls within that deeper range, but depth alone does not confirm which structure produced it.

The comparison does not mean deep earthquakes are harmless. Nisqually caused an estimated $2 billion (£1,528,200,000) in damage. Friday's small earthquake also does not establish whether a larger earthquake will follow.

Auburn Earthquake Offers No Cascadia Forecast

The Cascadia Subduction Zone represents a separate earthquake source. Its offshore plate boundary can produce the roughly magnitude 9 rupture commonly called 'the Big One'. A small earthquake deep beneath Auburn does not establish when that boundary will next break.

The general probability of an earthquake being followed by a larger event nearby within a week is about 5%. That figure is not a forecast specifically for Auburn. An earthquake can only be identified as a foreshock after a larger event follows.

A September 2025 fact sheet presents 50-year probabilities of 85% for a deep earthquake of magnitude 6.5 or greater in Puget Sound and 17% for a crustal earthquake of that size.

For a roughly magnitude 9 Cascadia earthquake, the figure is 10% to 15%. These estimates predate Friday's tremor. They do not represent a fresh forecast beginning with the Auburn earthquake or a countdown to another rupture.

Aftershock Likelihood and Auburn Earthquake Alerts

As of 1:25 a.m. PT on Saturday, 21 November, the earthquake catalogue listed no subsequent events in the area. No damage or injuries had been reported by early Saturday.

A 2021 study offers context for the aftershock likelihood. It examined medium and large earthquakes inside the Juan de Fuca plate and determined that they produce fewer than half the global average number of aftershocks for that earthquake type.

That research does not provide an event-specific forecast for Friday's magnitude 3.4 tremor. No formal aftershock forecast was available for Auburn at the time of the report.

The earthquake was also below the thresholds described when MyShake launched in Washington. That guidance specified magnitude 5 or greater with expected intensity IV for Wireless Emergency Alerts, and magnitude 4.5 or greater with expected intensity III for MyShake. ShakeAlert delivery partners employ different thresholds.

The event page listed more than 1,500 felt reports at the time of the report. Its shaking map put the strongest shaking at about intensity III.

Earthquake preparedness remains relevant after a small tremor. Residents who felt the earthquake can submit felt reports through the event page, supporting scientists' mapping of how shaking spreads.