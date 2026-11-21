Fiona the hippo died aged nine after a visitor's knit hat became lodged in her small intestine, an obstruction her veterinarians said could not be reached or removed. In her final days, her keepers offered her the familiar smell of coffee, which the Cincinnati Zoo believes she came to associate with the people who cared for her as a premature newborn.

She died on 19 November, nearly a decade after those keepers first provided round-the-clock care. The zoo said she responded when offered the scent during the medical emergency.

How Coffee Became a Familiar Scent for Fiona

Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley shared the touching detail in an update on Fiona's condition on 18 November, a day before her death.

'Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked,' Curley said, according to the Associated Press. 'And they were happy to see her respond.'

The gesture carried a history dating back to Fiona's first months of life. Born six weeks prematurely in January 2017, she needed intensive, round-the-clock attention from her keepers, who often worked long hours while drinking coffee to stay awake.

The zoo later explained that Fiona likely developed her fondness for coffee because of the scent on her caregivers' breath. What began as an association with the people who helped her survive her difficult start in life became one of her favourite smells.

During her final medical emergency, her keepers offered her that familiar scent again. Although it was not a medical treatment, seeing her respond brought a moment of encouragement to the team caring for her.

Veterinary Team Tried Multiple Ways to Locate the Obstruction

Fiona's medical emergency began after she swallowed a visitor's knit hat that accidentally entered her enclosure at the zoo.

According to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley, a visitor accidentally tossed the hat into the air. A ceiling fan caught it and propelled it through a narrow opening above the exhibit's viewing windows, sending it into Fiona's habitat.

The incident happened around 11 days before her death. Although Fiona initially showed no signs of distress, her appetite later declined, prompting the zoo's veterinary team to step up its efforts to locate and remove the obstruction.

Her treatment included round-the-clock monitoring, hydration, medication and ultrasound examinations. Veterinarians also attempted to locate the hat using a nine-foot scope borrowed from Columbus Zoo.

The team even borrowed a vibration platform from a nearby horse farm, hoping the movement would encourage the object to pass through her digestive tract.

Despite these efforts, the zoo announced Fiona's death on 19 November, saying its veterinary and keeper teams had made multiple attempts to help her through the medical emergency.

Necropsy Reveals Why Fiona Could Not Be Saved

A necropsy, or post-mortem examination, conducted after Fiona's death revealed that the knit hat had become lodged in the middle of her small intestine.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo's 20 November update, the object was approximately 25 feet beyond the final compartment of her stomach and 50 feet from the end of her intestines.

The location made it impossible for veterinarians to reach the hat using upper or lower gastrointestinal endoscopy. The zoo's director of animal health, Dr Mike Wenninger, also explained that laparoscopic surgery was not possible given Fiona's anatomy and the obstruction's position.

Wenninger explained that an open operation would have required a lengthy incision, which posed a potentially fatal risk given Fiona's size and anatomy.

'No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked,' Wenninger said.

The findings helped explain why the veterinary team could not save Fiona despite its efforts to treat her.

Online Tributes Recall Fiona and Her Keepers

Fiona's death prompted an outpouring of grief online, with many people remembering the keepers who raised her and the close bond they shared.

One social media user recalled seeing a photograph of a keeper with Fiona resting on their lap.

Others were particularly moved by the coffee detail, with one commenter saying Fiona appeared happy when she was offered the familiar scent, even recalling her little ear wiggles and snorts.

Another post shared online claimed that pumpkins were among the few foods Fiona would still eat during her final days.

The reactions reflected the affection people had developed for Fiona over the years, as well as the gratitude many expressed towards the people who cared for her.

Fiona's Journey From Premature Newborn to Beloved Hippo

Fiona was born prematurely at Cincinnati Zoo on 24 January 2017, weighing just 29 pounds (13.2 kilogrammes). Her birth was particularly challenging, as she arrived around six weeks early and weighed significantly less than a typical newborn hippopotamus.

Her survival required intensive, round-the-clock care from the zoo's veterinary and animal care teams. The zoo documented her progress, allowing people around the world to follow her development as she learned to stand, swim and grow.

Fiona eventually became an international sensation, with millions of people following her growth and recovery.

She died at nine years old, several weeks before her 10th birthday in January. For the keepers who had cared for her since her earliest days, her death marked the loss of an animal they had helped raise.