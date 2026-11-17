Robert Pattinson has officially landed the James Bond role, and attention is already turning to the actress who could share the screen with Hollywood's newest 007.

Following Amazon MGM Studios' announcement on 16 November 2026, speculation has intensified about who the next Bond girl will be.

The upcoming film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has yet to announce its female lead. However, industry wishlists, fan discussions and prediction markets have already produced some interesting possibilities.

1. Margaret Qualley

Qualley has emerged as an early favourite, with prediction market Kalshi reportedly placing her chances near 60% following Pattinson's announcement. Her performances in The Substance and Maid have demonstrated her versatility, while her Bond-themed musical appearance at the 2025 Oscars makes the speculation particularly entertaining.

2. Zendaya

Zendaya already knows both the new Bond and his director. She worked with Villeneuve on Dune and appeared alongside Pattinson in The Drama. Their existing professional connection makes her an intriguing possibility, particularly if the filmmakers want an established Hollywood star opposite 007.

3. Florence Pugh

Pugh has already demonstrated her action credentials in Black Widow, alongside more demanding dramatic performances. Her appearance in Villeneuve's Dune franchise adds another connection. A Bond role could give her the opportunity to play a formidable character capable of challenging Pattinson's secret agent.

4. Simone Ashley

Ashley would be an interesting British choice.

Best known for playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, she has already shown how effectively she can portray a confident, quick-witted character. Her chemistry-driven performances could translate well into Bond's world of dangerous alliances and complicated relationships.

5. Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy's performances in The Queen's Gambit and Furiosa make her another compelling possibility. She can handle psychological tension and physical action, two qualities that could prove useful in Villeneuve's interpretation of the franchise.

6. Hunter Schafer

Variety included Schafer in its Bond casting wishlist. Known for Euphoria, the actress could bring an unconventional presence to the series. Her casting would also mark a significant first for transgender representation among Bond's leading women.

7. Inde Navarrette

Navarrette has attracted attention following her performance in the 2026 thriller Obsession. Responding to speculation about joining Bond, she reportedly joked, 'Oh, give me a gun!' Her enthusiasm and rising profile make her a name worth watching.

Who Will Star Opposite Robert Pattinson in Bond 26?

The next Bond film will be written by Steven Knight and produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman. No actress has been officially announced for its female lead.

Other actresses appearing on fan wishlists include Sydney Sweeney, Adria Arjona, Margot Robbie and Anna Sawai. Each offers a different possibility for the franchise, from established Hollywood star power to a fresh pairing that audiences have yet to see on screen.

The franchise's recent leading women, including Eva Green's Vesper Lynd and Léa Seydoux's Madeleine Swann, have also established expectations for characters with substantial roles in Bond's story.

For now, Qualley may have the early betting momentum, while Zendaya offers an existing connection to Pattinson and Villeneuve. The eventual choice could equally be someone outside the current wishlists, particularly as casting remains at an early stage.