Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond, marking a major change in the casting approach behind one of cinema's longest-running franchises. At 40, the British actor is an internationally recognised star, known for Twilight, The Batman and acclaimed independent films.

His appointment breaks with a pattern stretching back to the franchise's 1962 big-screen debut: producers generally chose performers who were established actors but not already major Hollywood movie stars. Pattinson arrives with a global profile and blockbuster franchises behind him.

Amazon Chooses an Established Hollywood Name

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on 16 November that Pattinson will lead the 26th Bond film, succeeding Daniel Craig, whose final appearance was in 2021's No Time to Die.

The announcement ends years of speculation. Pattinson was reportedly among five actors who screen-tested for the role, alongside Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Nicholas Hoult.

Pattinson called the opportunity 'the honour of a lifetime' and said becoming 007 was a dream come true. He thanked the studio and creative team for their confidence.

Director Denis Villeneuve said Pattinson had 'the timeless soul of 007' while bringing a new spirit to the character. Villeneuve will direct the film from a screenplay by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders.

A Different Kind of Bond Casting

Since Sean Connery first played Bond in Dr. No in 1962, the role has often introduced actors who were not yet global film stars. Connery was relatively little-known internationally before becoming 007, while George Lazenby was a model with limited acting experience when he took over in 1969.

Roger Moore was recognised for television work, Timothy Dalton had a substantial stage and screen career, and Pierce Brosnan was best known for television before GoldenEye. Craig was established, but his profile was not comparable to Pattinson's worldwide fame when he was announced in 2005.

Pattinson became a household name through the Twilight films and later played Bruce Wayne in The Batman. He has also built a reputation through independent projects including Good Time and The Lighthouse.

Amazon Takes Control of the Franchise

The casting also marks a new chapter behind the scenes. Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 and gained creative control of the Bond franchise through an agreement with longtime custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in 2025.

The upcoming film is the first Bond instalment developed under Amazon MGM's creative leadership. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the project, with Tanya Lapointe as executive producer.

Pattinson reportedly secured a three-film commitment, while some other contenders were said to have been offered longer options. The studio has not confirmed the contract details.

The Next 007 Has Yet To Begin Filming

Production is expected to begin in 2027 according to multiple media reports, although no release date has been announced. The film is still untitled and is commonly referred to as Bond 26.

Pattinson already worked with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, giving the pair an existing professional relationship before they begin the next Bond adventure.

His casting may divide audiences accustomed to previous portrayals, but the choice signals a willingness to place an internationally established star at the centre of the franchise. After a five-year gap since Craig's farewell, the next era of 007 is beginning with a different kind of leading man.