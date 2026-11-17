Robert Pattinson became the next James Bond on Monday 16 November, when Amazon MGM Studios cast him while he was shooting The Batman Part II. Warner Bros. Pictures plans to release the Batman sequel in cinemas on 18 February 2028. Pattinson, 40, now has to fit both roles into one schedule.

Amazon MGM has given no start or release date for the Bond film. Filming on the Batman sequel now runs past Christmas into 2027, the year reports expect Denis Villeneuve's Bond film to begin shooting. Pattinson reportedly has a three-film Bond deal.

Where The Batman Part II Stands

Production on The Batman Part II paused in October while Matt Reeves, its director, dealt with a family matter. Pattinson reportedly used the break to film a Bond audition, known as a screen test, in London on the weekend of 24 October. Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and Nicholas Hoult also tested. Villeneuve, who directed him in Dune: Part Three, reportedly told him on Sunday 15 November that the part was his.

The Batman shoot was reportedly about two-thirds complete at the end of October, but it has since run long. Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred, has yet to film his scenes. He told Virgin Radio UK's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show that the production had extended its schedule, adding: 'immediately after Christmas we'll be going.' Steven Soderbergh, the Oscar-winning director of Traffic, has stepped in to help Reeves complete the final weeks of filming.

What Villeneuve and Pattinson Have Said

Villeneuve said in Amazon MGM's announcement that Pattinson has 'the timeless soul of 007.' Steven Knight, who created the TV drama Peaky Blinders, is writing the script, and Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing. Heyman also produced Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the 2005 film in which Pattinson first drew industry attention, aged 19. The 007 account on X marked the news with a short video of Pattinson, shown below.

After the Bond test, Pattinson told the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) of playing Batman: 'I just want to keep doing it for as long as I can.' Neither studio has said how it would share Pattinson if a third Batman film arrives. Harrison Ford managed two Star Wars and two Indiana Jones films between 1980 and 1984. Daniel Craig also made Knives Out between his fourth and fifth Bond films.

What Comes Next for Pattinson

Before either franchise returns, Pattinson appears in Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, due in US cinemas on 18 December, as a shape-shifting assassin. Amazon MGM has named no other cast and no title for the Bond film. The new 007 picture will be the 26th official Bond film, the first since Daniel Craig's final outing, 2021's No Time to Die.

Amazon MGM took creative control of Bond in March 2025, so Pattinson is the first 007 not chosen by the Broccoli family since the films began in 1962. Pattinson joked in a 2024 interview that he might retire before Reeves's Batman films end. No third Batman film has been dated, so his schedule beyond February 2028 remains open.