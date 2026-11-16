Nicholas Hoult has moved his family from California back to north London, adding intrigue to rumours that he could become the next James Bond. The actor is among five performers reportedly screen-tested for the role, while Robert Pattinson has emerged as a prominent contender in betting markets.

Hoult confirmed the relocation during an appearance on the Therapuss podcast on 12 November. He did not connect the move to Bond, but its timing has encouraged speculation as the search for Daniel Craig's successor gathers pace.

Hoult Reveals Family's Return to London

'We're in London now. Since we moved to London, I've been doing 20,000 steps a day,' Hoult said, explaining that much of the walking comes from taking his children to school. His wife, model Bryana Holly, and their children had previously been based primarily in California.

The actor recently confirmed he and Holly are parents of four, after his How to Rob a Bank co-star Pete Davidson referred to their twins during an interview.

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Screen-Tested for 007

Reports published in November said Hoult had screen-tested for the next Bond film, joining Robert Pattinson, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor among the reported candidates.

The auditions are understood to have taken place for director Denis Villeneuve, who is attached to direct the 26th official Bond film. Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed the reported shortlist or commented on the casting speculation.

Hoult, 36, has experience in major franchises, having played Beast in the X-Men films and Lex Luthor in the Superman film. He was also reportedly a runner-up to Pattinson when the latter was cast as Batman in 2022.

The move to London has fuelled theories because Pinewood Studios, a longstanding production base for the Bond films, is around an hour's drive from north London. However, the proximity does not establish that Hoult has been selected or that the next film will shoot there.

Robert Pattinson Emerges as a Bond Favourite

Pattinson, 40, has reportedly screen-tested and attracted renewed attention from bookmakers. A 15 November update from one betting market showed him moving into odds-on favourite status, ahead of Turner and Lowden.

Those odds reflect betting activity rather than inside knowledge or a casting decision. Other bookmakers have continued to list Turner, O'Connor and Lowden among the leading names, illustrating how quickly the market can change.

Pattinson has worked with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, giving the pair an existing professional connection. He is known for The Batman, Twilight and the Harry Potter films.

Bond 26 Still Has No Confirmed Lead

Villeneuve is directing the next instalment, with Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, writing the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the project for Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the franchise in 2025.

Producer Pascal previously suggested an announcement before the end of 2026 was possible, but the studio has not committed to a date.

For now, Hoult's relocation is confirmed, while his involvement in the Bond race remains based on reports. Pattinson's rising betting profile adds another twist, but fans will have to wait for Amazon MGM to reveal who will inherit the iconic role.