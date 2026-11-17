Ralph Fiennes has given Robert Pattinson his backing after the actor was officially announced as the next James Bond, praising his former Harry Potter co-star while admitting he still has a soft spot for Daniel Craig.

Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort opposite Pattinson's Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, reacted to the casting news on 16 November. The announcement confirmed Pattinson as the latest actor to take on the iconic role of 007, succeeding Craig.

Ralph Fiennes Says Pattinson Will Be a Great Bond

Speaking to Extra at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Fiennes said he believed Pattinson would do well as the famous British spy.

'I think he'll be great,' he said, describing the actor as having 'a great look'. Fiennes added that Pattinson would bring a different energy from Craig, saying it was good for the franchise to change things up.

Fiennes admitted he had not previously seen Pattinson in a traditional Bond-style role. However, he assumed the actor must have impressed the producers during the audition process.

'I'm thrilled for him,' he added.

Fiennes played M in Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, working alongside Craig during the latter's final three films as 007.

Voldemort Still Has a Harry Potter Connection

Fiennes and Pattinson first shared the screen in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Pattinson played Cedric Diggory, a Hogwarts student selected as a Triwizard Tournament champion, while Fiennes made his debut as the dark wizard Voldemort.

Their characters meet during the film's graveyard climax, where Voldemort returns to physical form and kills Cedric. The scene remains one of the franchise's most memorable moments.

Following the Bond announcement, Fiennes also joked that Pattinson could take on another major Harry Potter role by playing Voldemort in the new television adaptation. The suggestion added a playful twist to the reunion between the former co-stars.

Fiennes Admits He Still Loves Daniel Craig

Although Fiennes praised Pattinson, he also revealed that he was not quite ready to say goodbye to Craig's version of the character. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Front Row with Andy Cohen, Fiennes said: 'I'm sorry. I'm in love with Daniel Craig still.'

He described the change as difficult, admitting he felt 'a wrench in my heart' at the thought of another actor taking over. Nevertheless, he reiterated that Pattinson was a great actor and that he was sure he would be excellent in the role.

Craig played Bond across five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending with No Time to Die in 2021.

Robert Pattinson Begins His 007 Era

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson as the new Bond on 16 November, confirming that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next film. Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.

Pattinson described the opportunity as 'the honour of a lifetime' and said the role was a dream come true. Villeneuve praised his 'timeless soul' and said he would bring a fresh spirit to the character. The casting reunites Pattinson with another major film franchise.

No release date has been announced. For now, Fiennes has offered his support, even if his affection for Craig's Bond remains difficult to replace.