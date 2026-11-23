Several jackals were filmed roaming a residential street in Tel Aviv, prompting political jokes online and renewed concern about encounters with the animals and rabies.

Shared on X on 23 November, the footage showed the animals moving through a residential area as reports of increasingly bold encounters in northern Tel Aviv raised questions about why jackals are venturing closer to homes. The sightings have also brought renewed attention to Israel's rabies cases and the challenges of managing wildlife in urban areas.

'Israel Was Already Full of Jackals': X Users Turn Sightings Into Political Jokes

The video showed several jackals moving along a residential street in Tel Aviv. Its reference to a possible rabies threat prompted commenters to turn the incident into an opportunity for political satire.

JACKALS invade Tel Aviv residential area



Israel on alert for possible RABIES spread pic.twitter.com/UipbiFdtF5 — RT (@RT_com) November 23, 2026

One user wrote, 'I thought Israel was already full of jackals,' while another joked that the animals had been promised Tel Aviv 3,000 years ago.

I thought Israel was already full of jackals — Billy Joe Bob Johnson (@DearOlPapa) November 23, 2026

Other commenters played on the rabies reference, with one writing that it had 'spread a long time ago'. Another joked about the jackals holding a press conference to demand that residents be put down to prevent the spread of disease.

The jackals just held a press conference demanding that the residents be put down to prevent the spread of disease. — Jason Dixon (@kinisman) November 23, 2026

The reactions also included biblical references and further political wordplay, with some users using the animal sightings to express broader criticism of Israel.

Rabid Rabbi returns... the sequel — Harry Henderson (@Harry1963onx) November 23, 2026

Why Are Jackals Appearing in Tel Aviv's Residential Areas?

The online jokes come amid reports of increasingly frequent jackal encounters in northern Tel Aviv neighbourhoods, including Tzahala and Neve Sharett.

According to Israeli news outlet Walla, residents have reported jackals gathering near homes, howling after dark and approaching pedestrians without appearing afraid.

One resident described how two jackals approached her group while they were sitting in a garden, with one reportedly stealing food before running away. Another said the animals regularly appeared near her home, making evening walks uncomfortable, particularly when accompanied by children.

Human activity may be contributing to these encounters. Israeli ecologist Amit Dolev previously told The Times of Israel that accessible food, including leftovers placed outside for stray cats, open rubbish bins and waste dumps, can attract jackals to populated areas.

Animals that repeatedly find food near people may also become accustomed to human presence, reducing their natural fear and increasing the likelihood of encounters.

Tel Aviv Previously Introduced Measures to Control Jackals

The latest sightings follow a municipal initiative announced in March 2025 to discourage jackals from entering residential areas.

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality reportedly introduced several measures, including tracking 16 jackals using transmitters, raising stray-cat feeding stations and mapping entry points into the city.

The programme also included improved cleaning efforts, fencing around identified access points and public awareness campaigns encouraging residents and businesses to dispose of waste properly.

Under the municipality's announced policy, residents caught feeding jackals would first receive a warning, followed by a NIS 730 (approximately £167) fine for a second offence and possible legal action for subsequent violations.

The measures were intended to reduce the animals' dependence on human-provided food and encourage them to remain in their natural habitats.

Rabies Cases in Israel Raise Additional Concerns

While the Tel Aviv sightings have not been linked to any confirmed rabies infections, they come as Israel continues to record animal rabies cases nationwide, including infections involving jackals.

Agriculture Ministry figures showed that 116 animals had been diagnosed with rabies in Israel as of 12 November 2026. This included 58 dogs, compared with 102 confirmed animal cases in 2025 and 57 in 2024.

The ministry's official rabies database has also recorded infected jackals in locations including Afula, Gesher and Kfar Blum in October and November.

These figures refer to confirmed animal rabies cases nationwide, not human infections or an established outbreak in Tel Aviv.

Rabies remains a serious public health concern because the disease is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. Israel's Ministry of Health advises anyone bitten or scratched by an animal to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and running water for 15 minutes, disinfect it with 70% alcohol or an iodine solution and contact the nearest health bureau immediately for an assessment of whether rabies treatment is necessary.