Jacob Elordi showed off a striking blonde hair transformation during a Broadway outing with Kendall Jenner in New York on Saturday night, as the pair were filmed chatting closely during the interval of Paranormal Activity at the August Wilson Theatre.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the Australian actor, 29, and the American model, 31, leaning towards each other across a small table, with lighter strands of hair visible beneath Elordi's black beanie and his eyebrows appearing noticeably paler.

The news came after months of mounting speculation over the pair's increasingly frequent appearances together in public. In case you missed it, Elordi and Jenner were last seen at her Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, before resurfacing in Manhattan for the Broadway performance on 7 November.

Neither has commented publicly on the apparent change in his appearance or on the nature of their relationship.

Blonde Broadway Moment for Jacob Elordi

For context, Paranormal Activity is a stage production based on the horror film franchise, staged at the August Wilson Theatre in New York.

In the latest footage, Elordi, best known for HBO drama Euphoria, is dressed in black and appears engaged in quiet conversation with Jenner during the interval. She is seen smiling and laughing as they talk, while people nearby appear to be filming on their phones.

Jenner, who appears in reality series The Kardashians, was reported to be wearing dark clothing similar in tone to his, giving the pair a coordinated look.

Fans on social media picked up on Elordi's lighter hair as clips spread online and were later highlighted by entertainment sites. The actor is typically known for his thick, dark hair, so the visible blonde strands under his beanie quickly drew attention.

Neither Elordi nor Jenner has addressed the new look on their own platforms. It is not known whether the colour change is linked to a specific film or television role or is simply a personal style decision. There has been no official confirmation from Elordi's representatives about any upcoming project that might require a different hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner Link Keeps Jacob Elordi's Hair in Focus

A relationship between the two has not been formally confirmed, but they have been seen together more regularly in recent months. Reports first surfaced in the spring, with unnamed sources suggesting they had been spending time together privately since around February or March.

They were later photographed holding hands in London and were reported to have attended Jenner's Halloween event at the Chateau Marmont shortly before their New York theatre visit.

Elordi has altered his look before. In September, he was photographed in Los Angeles with a goatee, wearing an all-black outfit, sunglasses and a backwards cap, a style that did not last long. Jenner, usually known for her brunette hair, was reported to have had copper-dyed ends recently and wore a platinum bob wig as part of her Halloween styling.

Jacob Elordi's History of Dramatic Transformations

It can be recalled that Elordi already has a reputation for physical transformations for roles. He played the Creature in Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Frankenstein, released by Netflix in 2025, in a performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

The role required long periods in the make-up chair and extensive prosthetics, according to previous interviews.

At present, there is no evidence that his blonde hair is tied to a new production, and any suggestion that it might be related to future work remains speculative. Until Elordi or his representatives provide clarification, the reason for the change in his appearance remains unconfirmed.