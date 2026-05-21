A speech by far-right activist and pardoned 6 January rioter Jake Lang at a Frisco City Council meeting has ignited fierce backlash after he accused immigrants of 'replacing' Americans and singled out children from Indian and Muslim families during a public address. His remarks, captured on video and shared widely online, have become the latest flashpoint in a broader debate over extremist rhetoric entering local politics.

Video clips from Tuesday evening's council meeting rapidly spread across social media, with critics condemning Lang's rhetoric as racist and extremist. The controversy has reignited scrutiny over the growing visibility of far-right figures following President Donald Trump's return to office and the pardons granted to several individuals involved in the Capitol riot.

Jake Lang's Frisco Tirade Fuels 'Replacement' Fury

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Lang appeared before the Frisco City Council on Tuesday evening, where he spoke about the city's growing Indian and Muslim communities while promoting the long‑debunked 'great replacement' conspiracy theory. The theory falsely claims immigrants and minority groups are intentionally replacing white Americans politically and culturally.

'What are you guys doing here? Inviting the enemy to eat at the table with you, and they steal all your food. Your children will grow up without a place to be in,' Lang said during his speech. 'Because every single one of their jobs, and you saw the children that were brought up on this stage, not one of them is a heritage American. Not one of them was a Texan. Your replacement is here, Americans, and it is coming faster and faster.'

The comments drew immediate criticism online, particularly because Lang referenced children while discussing demographic change. Several social media users accused him of spreading white nationalist talking points and fearmongering about immigrants and minority communities in Texas.

White Supremacist Jake Lang in San Francisco:



"You saw the children that were brought up on the stage, not one of them is a heritage American... your replacement is here Americans and it is coming faster and faster"



Hey racist dude, you aren't a Heritage American either. Het… pic.twitter.com/71WPVgfXEe — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 21, 2026

Social Media Slams Lang's 'Heritage American' Rhetoric

The phrase 'heritage American' became a focal point of the backlash, with many critics arguing the term is often used by white nationalist groups to imply that only certain ethnic backgrounds represent 'real' Americans.

Advocacy groups and commentators noted that the term lacks any formal definition and is widely criticised for excluding immigrants and non‑white communities from American identity. Per Rehumanize, the phrase is frequently tied to exclusionary political rhetoric.

Social media reactions were swift and highly critical. One user wrote: 'Hey racist dude, you aren't a Heritage American either.' Another commented: 'This little toy soldier is such a f*****g moron.'

Others criticised Lang's broader message about race and immigration. One post read: 'He is a dangerous man. At the head of a mob that he is actively trying to build.' Another described the remarks as 'sickening' and accused Lang of promoting racial fear.

This dude is a idiot. Hey fool first of all some of them probably have ancestor that are indigenous to the area. If anything it’s you that is here thinking you are a natural born citizen. Check your family history before you talk — David cubias (@ghp82bncnk) May 21, 2026

Scared whites...now that they are the "minority" listen to the hate in his heart. Sickening, truly sickening. To think none of us (whites) would be here in the first place if everybody had just stayed in their own countries years back. — Lani Modesto (@LaniModesto) May 21, 2026

He is a dangerous man. At the head of a mob that he is actively trying to build. A “heritage” American? 🤣 Indigenous peoples belong here. He’s nothing more than the offspring of Settlers. His heritage is Genocide and Colonization. — Mihku Paul (@Winterotter) May 21, 2026

Who Is Jake Lang, The Pardoned Rioter Behind The Speech?

Lang became nationally known following the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. He was later pardoned on the first day of President Trump's second term. Since then, he has spent years travelling across the United States promoting far‑right ideologies and conspiracy theories through rallies, livestreams and public appearances.

He has repeatedly drawn controversy for inflammatory political rhetoric and confrontational activism. Lang was also arrested over alleged threats directed at a Washington, DC police officer, NBC News reported.

Critics argue Lang's latest comments in Frisco reflect the mainstreaming of extremist rhetoric in local political spaces. Supporters, however, continue to portray him as an anti‑establishment activist speaking out against immigration and demographic change.

==Lang became nationally known following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. He was later pardoned on the first day of President Trump's second term. Since then, he has spent years travelling across the United States promoting far-right ideologies and conspiracy theories through rallies, livestreams and public appearances.

He has repeatedly drawn controversy for inflammatory political rhetoric and confrontational activism. Lang was also arrested over alleged threats directed at a Washington, DC police officer, NBC News reported.

Critics argue Lang's latest comments in Frisco reflect the mainstreaming of extremist rhetoric in local political spaces. Supporters, however, continue to portray him as an anti-establishment activist speaking out against immigration and demographic change.