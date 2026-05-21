Twitch began as an interactive streaming platform for people who wanted to share their love of gaming. Over time, it has evolved into a place to livestream almost anything, from cooking and music to, increasingly, politics. That shift has caught the attention of at least one young mayor who is keen to meet voters where they already are online.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking his political outreach into the streaming world with the launch of a new Twitch series that lets residents question him live online – a move described as one of the most unconventional experiments in modern American politics.

New York City Mayor Debuts New Talk Show On Twitch

The show, titled Talk With the People, officially premiered Thursday and streams live on Twitch while simultaneously broadcasting across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and Bluesky. However, audience questions are being accepted exclusively through Twitch chat, creating what Mamdani describes as a direct line between City Hall and younger voters.

'With the launch of Talk with the People we're bringing City Hall to the platforms where New Yorkers already are,' Mamdani said in a statement first shared with Polygon.

'We're opening up a direct line of conversation between our government and the people, especially younger generations who've been ignored for too long,' he added.

The 34-year-old progressive mayor, who built much of his political rise through aggressive social media engagement and internet-savvy campaigning, is now becoming one of the first major American elected officials to host a recurring interactive livestream series on Twitch.

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Political observers say the move reflects how dramatically communication between politicians and voters has evolved in the digital age. Rather than relying primarily on traditional press conferences or television interviews, Mamdani is seeking to reach younger audiences on platforms they use daily.

Twitch has increasingly expanded into politics, music and cultural commentary in recent years. The platform's fast-moving live chat culture could make the mayor's appearances far less predictable than traditional media events.

Unlike carefully moderated television interviews, Twitch viewers can submit questions instantly while reacting in real time through memes, jokes and rapid-fire commentary. Critics have warned that the format could become chaotic, while supporters argue the unscripted environment may create a more authentic connection between politicians and the public.

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The launch also highlights Mamdani's growing reputation as one of the most internet-focused politicians in America.

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During his mayoral campaign, he frequently leaned into gaming culture, livestream aesthetics and viral online messaging to reach younger voters. His campaign clips regularly spread across TikTok and Instagram, helping him build support among digitally native audiences often disconnected from traditional political media.

Several commentators noted similarities between Mamdani's approach and previous viral political streams, particularly Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's hugely successful 2020 'Among Us' Twitch stream, which attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers during the presidential election season.

However, analysts say Mamdani's project is more ambitious because it is designed as a recurring civic communication platform rather than a one-time publicity event.

The mayor is expected to address issues including housing affordability, transportation, policing, broadband access and New York City's ongoing budget challenges during future streams.

Some critics have already questioned whether Twitch is an appropriate platform for official government communication, particularly given the site's reputation for chaotic internet culture and gaming-focused content. Others argue the experiment could help rebuild trust between younger Americans and political institutions at a time when faith in government remains historically low.

The streams also arrive during a broader shift in political communication, where elected officials increasingly bypass traditional media outlets in favour of direct engagement through social platforms.

Whether Mamdani's Twitch experiment becomes a long-term success remains unclear. Analysts say the challenge will be balancing accessibility and authenticity while avoiding the chaos and trolling often associated with live internet platforms.