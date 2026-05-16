President Donald Trump has proposed admitting half a million Chinese scholars to American universities while permitting foreign ownership of United States agricultural land. This policy stance has triggered immediate backlash from his supporters.

The proposal deviates from traditional protectionist platforms associated with his political brand. By advocating for these measures to prevent economic downturns, he is navigating fierce criticism from his loyal constituents.

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Why Trump Backs International Chinese Students

During a 15 May 2026 interview, the president discussed maintaining foreign enrolment. He argued institutions rely on international tuition.

Speaking to Fox News presenter Sean Hannity on 'Hannity', he articulated his perspective. 'But if you don't have those students — good students, by the way — if you don't ... if they're good and they want to stay in America, we won't give them a green card and things like that,' Trump explained.

He continued, 'Frankly, I think that it's good that people come from other countries and they learn our culture, and many of them want to stay here. I think it's a good thing. Not everybody agrees with me, and it doesn't sound like a very conservative position. And I'm as conservative—I'm a conservative guy. I'm really a common sense guy, I think, more than a conservative.'

Addressing Security And Farmland Ownership Concerns

The conversation pivoted to risks associated with foreign nationals. Hannity noted, 'People would argue they worry about whether they have nefarious intentions.'

Trump conceded the complexities of intelligence gathering. 'Sure, I know, and we worry about that, and honestly, you know, they do things to us, and we do things to them. It's a very fine line, the whole thing with students,' he replied.

Trump also suggested that restricting Chinese agricultural investment could damage the market. This economic justification represents a significant departure from isolationist policies.

How The Base Reacted to Controversial Proposals

The remarks provoked intense opposition from conservative voices. Supporters voiced deep concerns over national security vulnerabilities.

Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback threatened financial penalties. 'I respect President Trump, but if he brings 500,000 Chinese students to Florida colleges, I will raise tuition on them to $1,000,000 (£744,000)/year,' Fishback wrote.

He emphasised domestic prioritisation. 'As Governor, I refuse to let the limited admission spots at our taxpayer-funded colleges be stolen by foreigners,' he stated.

Why Influencers Demand America First Policies

Right-wing commentators focused heavily on espionage legislation. Political influencer Robby Starbuck delivered a harsh assessment.

'Actually, no, those 500,000 students are by law required to act as spies for China. This is the law in China. If removing them sinks some schools, then they deserve to sink,' Starbuck opined.

Starbuck firmly rejected agricultural acquisitions. 'The only Chinese students we should invite are the top 0.001% who we should invite to defect to America. And farmland? Lol. We shouldn't even let a Chinese company visit American farmland let alone own it. No exceptions. I give the Chinese credit, they would NEVER let Americans own their farmland. America First.'

NOW - Trump says it's good to have 500,000 foreign Chinese students in the U.S. and for China to purchase U.S. farmland; otherwise, colleges and farm prices would collapse: "I frankly think that it's good that people come from other countries and they learn our culture." pic.twitter.com/3vQDXpjchz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 15, 2026

The Disconnect Within the Republican Leadership

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene amplified the division. She contrasted international acceptance with domestic rejection.

'Trump says it's insulting to tell China their students can't go to our universities, imagine being an American student and receiving a rejection letter while 500,000 Chinese students get in!' Greene wrote.

She vehemently opposed the agricultural policy. 'And NO it is not ok for China to buy our farmland!!! And no that's not common sense!!!'

This ongoing ideological conflict highlights a growing disconnect between economic pragmatism and strict nationalism.

The long-term impact on his demographic remains unseen. Traditional conservative voters remain fiercely protective of domestic assets.