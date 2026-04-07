Jake Paul has revealed he contacted makeup artists to explore filming a blackface skit as payback for Druski's viral whiteface parody of conservative women in America. The 29-year-old YouTuber and boxer made the admission during a recent appearance on Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend.

Speaking candidly, Paul questioned whether the two were operating on the same terms when it comes to satirical make-up. The remarks, which surfaced in the first days of April 2026, have triggered a fresh wave of debate about the limits of comedy and perceived double standards in racial impersonation.

The Jake Paul Blackface Skit Response Plan

On the podcast, Paul explained his thought process after watching Druski's clip. 'I've been, over the last couple of days, calling makeup artists, and I was going to do a response to this and do the full on... and just do it back, because why not? Are we on the same playing field?' he said.

🚨 JAKE PAUL SAYS HE’S PLANNING A BLACKFACE SKIT IN RESPONSE TO DRUSKI’S VIRAL VIDEO — “I DON’T SEE COLOR”



Speaking on Theo Von’s podcast, Jake Paul says he considered responding to Druski’s viral skit by doing the same thing, even mentioning he had been calling makeup artists… pic.twitter.com/HkBdCt21HA — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) April 6, 2026

He went on to express admiration for Druski's work, noting that mutual mockery was the way forward for comedy. Paul emphasised he did not view the world through colour but through truth and humour. Yet his willingness to pursue the idea, even briefly, has raised eyebrows given the fraught history of blackface in entertainment.

The influencer stopped short of confirming he would proceed, suggesting he had thought deeper about potential reception. His comments reflect a recurring theme in his public persona: pushing boundaries to highlight what he sees as inconsistencies in cultural norms.

Druski's Skit that Started it all

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The catalyst was Druski's video posted on 25 March, titled How Conservative Women in America Act. In it, the comedian donned whiteface, a blonde wig and a white pantsuit to parody Erika Kirk, the widow of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who now leads the organisation.

The skit gained rapid traction online, praised for its pointed take on political and social stereotypes. Druski, a rising star in observational comedy, has made a name for himself with such unfiltered character work. Paul himself acknowledged loving the skit and described it as exemplary of how people should interact through humour.

Supporters of Druski argue the performance targeted power structures rather than race per se, distinguishing it sharply from the legacy of blackface minstrel shows that mocked and marginalised Black communities for generations. The video's success underscored Druski's ability to tap into timely cultural flashpoints with sharp wit.

Divided Reactions Across Social Media

News of Paul's comments spread quickly, prompting a mix of condemnation and support online. Critics argued that blackface carries unique historical weight that whiteface does not, making any equivalence misguided. Some called the suggestion tone-deaf, while others saw it as a legitimate probe into comedy's rules.

The discussion has reignited broader questions about who gets to punch up or down in satire. As the story continues to unfold, Paul has not issued additional statements on whether the skit will materialise.

The episode underscores the tricky terrain public figures navigate when responding to viral content in the Jake Paul blackface skit debate. With no update from Paul or his representatives as of 7 April 2026, the conversation remains focused on the fine line between provocation and offence in modern comedy.