Logan Paul has turned a rare manga flex into a fresh One Piece controversy after dressing as Monkey D. Luffy and questioning whether the story's legendary treasure even exists.

Logan Paul is once again at the centre of anime fan debate after a viral X post showed him dressed as Luffy while flipping through a Japanese edition of 'One Piece'. According to a post shared by FearedBuck, Paul said he was not convinced the legendary treasure known as the One Piece was real, a comment that quickly spread across fan spaces already questioning his relationship with the series.

The moment follows Paul's recent announcement that he had purchased rare debut manga issues from 'One Piece' and 'Dragon Ball', a move that sparked admiration from some collectors but criticism from fans who saw it as another celebrity‑driven entry into a beloved fandom. Paul described himself as the 'proud owner' of major manga collectables, including a 'One Piece' Chapter One graded 9.0 and a 'Dragon Ball' Chapter One graded 9.2, the latter purchased for a reported record of about $550,000.

Logan Paul dresses as Monkey D. Luffy while flipping through the Japanese edition of One Piece, saying he’s not convinced the legendary treasure even exists pic.twitter.com/NZf8aq9JKD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 26, 2026

Why the $500k Manga Angle Matters to Fans

The debate is not only about cosplay or a throwaway joke. It is about value, access and authenticity. Paul's latest post placed the 'One Piece' issue beside the 'Dragon Ball' Chapter One that he said cost $550,000, while the exact price of the 'One Piece' copy has not been disclosed. Reports noted that the purchase involved ultra‑rare debut manga issues recognised for their condition and their significance to manga history.

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That distinction matters because One Piece is not just another collectable property. Eiichiro Oda's pirate epic has surpassed 600 million copies in circulation worldwide, with more than 450 million in Japan and over 150 million overseas, according to Oricon‑linked industry data and recent announcements. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the legendary treasure left by Gol D. Roger.

For long-time readers, the 'One Piece' itself represents nearly three decades of emotional investment. Paul questioning whether the treasure exists while dressed as Luffy may have been intended as a joke, but for fans, it landed inside a wider argument about whether high-profile buyers understand the stories they are buying into.

The 'Luffy D. Monkey' Backlash Returns

Paul's latest clip also revived earlier criticism over his handling of Luffy's name. Fans previously criticised him after a clip circulated in which he appeared to say 'Luffy D. Monkey' instead of Monkey D. Luffy. The name matters because Luffy is the central figure of the series, and his identity is tied to one of 'One Piece's most recognisable conventions.

Streamer IShowSpeed responded to Paul's manga post with the pointed remark, 'You don't even know sh*t about One Piece,' reflecting the wider scepticism around whether Paul's purchase was a fan tribute or a high-value investment play.

That reaction explains why the new Luffy-dressed video spread so quickly. Paul was not simply browsing a Japanese edition manga. He was doing so while dressed as the hero of the franchise, questioning the truth of its central mystery, and doing it after already being accused of not knowing basic 'One Piece' lore.

One Piece is More Than a Collectable

The fan response also shows how manga collecting has changed. Rare issues, graded copies and celebrity purchases can drive attention to the market, but they can also make fans worry that treasured works are being treated mainly as financial assets.

'One Piece' already holds a Guinness World Records title for the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author. Guinness lists Eiichiro Oda's series at 416,566,000 copies printed and circulated from December 1997 to July 2022, before later reports pushed the wider circulation figure beyond 600 million.

That scale is why Paul's comment carried weight. The 'One Piece' treasure is fictional, but the devotion around it is real. Fans have followed Luffy's journey since 1997, and many see the mystery as one of manga's most carefully protected secrets.